Musical chairs meet political poker

Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – De latest drama in Cabinet is de appointment of a new Minister of Local Government and asking another Minister to double-up by holding the portfolio of his Ministry along with that of responsibility for the public service.
Instead of scouting for fresh talent, the government has opted for a merry-go-round of familiar faces. But that too is nothing new!
It appears that the government is stuck on repeat mode, playing the same old track of recycled candidates. One might wonder if there’s a secret Cabinet bingo game going on, where ministers draw straws to decide who gets to switch portfolios this time. After all, why bother searching for a new face when you can just rearrange the existing deck of political cards?
In the meantime the supporters of the PPPC are left scratching their heads, wondering if the government misplaced its list of potential candidates or if they accidentally spilled coffee on the roster of elected parliamentarians. Nor, it seems, like the government could not even find a trusted technocrat, despite catapulting a number of political appointees to high offices in the public service.
Why the need for two ministers in some departments and a solitary one in others? Was there a secret competition to see who can juggle more responsibilities without dropping the political ball? The Minister of Health and the Minister of Education, it seems, are single-handedly carrying the weight of their portfolios, while their counterparts in Local Government, Public Works, and Housing and Water revel in the luxury of having an extra set of ministerial hands. Musical chairs are now deciding how the government is going to be run. Who needs new blood when you can simply reconfigure the old veins of power? The show must go on, they say, and so does the government’s rendition of “Shuffle, Rattle, and Roll.”
Talk Half! Leff Half!
PNC and AFC 2024 wish for Guyana!
Jan 04, 2024Hassan Mohamed’s Cycling Chronicle… Kaieteur Sports – It’s a career that spanned approximately 64 years. Hassan Mohamed, a name etched in the annals of cycling history in Guyana,...
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Not sure whether what the President wants is a consultation or an endorsement of the ideas he already... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]