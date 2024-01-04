Musical chairs meet political poker

Kaieteur News – De latest drama in Cabinet is de appointment of a new Minister of Local Government and asking another Minister to double-up by holding the portfolio of his Ministry along with that of responsibility for the public service.

Instead of scouting for fresh talent, the government has opted for a merry-go-round of familiar faces. But that too is nothing new!

It appears that the government is stuck on repeat mode, playing the same old track of recycled candidates. One might wonder if there’s a secret Cabinet bingo game going on, where ministers draw straws to decide who gets to switch portfolios this time. After all, why bother searching for a new face when you can just rearrange the existing deck of political cards?

In the meantime the supporters of the PPPC are left scratching their heads, wondering if the government misplaced its list of potential candidates or if they accidentally spilled coffee on the roster of elected parliamentarians. Nor, it seems, like the government could not even find a trusted technocrat, despite catapulting a number of political appointees to high offices in the public service.

Why the need for two ministers in some departments and a solitary one in others? Was there a secret competition to see who can juggle more responsibilities without dropping the political ball? The Minister of Health and the Minister of Education, it seems, are single-handedly carrying the weight of their portfolios, while their counterparts in Local Government, Public Works, and Housing and Water revel in the luxury of having an extra set of ministerial hands. Musical chairs are now deciding how the government is going to be run. Who needs new blood when you can simply reconfigure the old veins of power? The show must go on, they say, and so does the government’s rendition of “Shuffle, Rattle, and Roll.”

Talk Half! Leff Half!