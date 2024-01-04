Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Mason remanded after robbing Chinese supermarket at gunpoint

Jan 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old mason of Sophia, Georgetown, who is no stranger to the court, was remanded to prison on Wednesday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was charged for robbing a Chinese supermarket at gunpoint, days after Christmas.

Remanded, Anthony Fraser

Anthony Fraser, a father of four, who appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, was charged with robbery under arms which was read to him by the magistrate. The charge stated that the man allegedly robbed the People’s Choice Supermarket on Mandela Avenue of $350,000, on December 28, 2023.

He also injured a customer in the process of the alleged robbery by discharging a live round at her.

Police related that at about 19:10hrs on the day in question, Fraser and another man, both of whom were armed with hand guns, went into the People’s Choice Supermarket and held the owner of the business, Chen Yi Weng, staff members and customers at gun point.

He demanded cash along with other valuables. Thereafter, Weng refused and the accused went over the counter and pulled out the cash with other valuables.

During the robbery, Fraser discharged one round at a customer, hitting her leg. Police noted that charges are to be presented regarding the shooting incident, upon uplifting a medical from the victim.

During the court proceedings, the accused entered a not guilty plea. Fraser, who was represented by a lawyer, requested of the court, bail in a reasonable sum. The man’s attorney highlighted that his client is not a flight risk and would be present at every scheduled court date. He stated that Fraser would abide by any conditions the court would impose.

Notwithstanding the lawyer’s statement to the court, Prosecutor Quincy Lacon, objected to bail on the grounds, of the seriousness of the offence and Fraser being no stranger to the court. The prosecutor said Fraser recently completed serving a prison sentence for a similar offence.

In light of those facts, Magistrate Latchman refused bail and the defendant was remanded to prison. The matter will be called again on January 24, 2024.

