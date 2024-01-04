Labour Ministry will not fight compensation battles for dead/injured employees – Minister

Kaieteur News – While the Labour Ministry continues to face accusations for failing to secure compensation packages for deceased or injured workers, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton is clarifying that this role does not fall under the purview of his ministry.

Speaking at the end-of-year press conference on Monday, Minister Hamilton noted that from time to time the ministry receives complaints and requests to negotiate compensation packages on behalf of workers who were either injured or have lost their lives on the job. However, he explained that this is not the role of the ministry.

“From time to time people accuse us of neglecting them but the law does not allow for us to negotiate for compensation for injured or deceased persons….” Hamilton asserted as he advised such categories of disgruntled employees to take the matter up with the law.

“That’s a private issue and those desirous of compensation should take private legal action against their employers…” Hamilton added.

Meanwhile, Hamilton disclosed that the Ministry of Labour was able to recover $69 million owed to employees in 2023 for salaries, annual leave and severance pay. The figure, he said represents a 22 percent increase from 2022.

According to Hamilton, in 2023, the labour ministry received 912 complaints from employees, 85 percent of which were resolved. The remaining 15 percent will be addressed in the first quarter of 2024.

“Coming out of the complaints, that is where all of the monies were owed and we would have engaged and we were able to get the money for the people….We are glad that we were able to recoup at least up to this moment $69M for ordinary people,” the minister added.

Further, for the period, Hamilton said 32 matters were filed in the magistrate’s court by the ministry on behalf of employees.

Out of the cases, he said judgments were handed down in 21, while the other 11 are still active. “We have taken people to court and we will continue,” Hamilton said. The cases before the court include failure to pay minimum wage, salary and wages and annual leave. “In the security (sector) and other places people work forever. For Years and they haven’t got seven days yet for one year,” Minister Hamilton said.