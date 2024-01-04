Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

GWI to upgrade aged pipelines in city – Min. Croal

Jan 04, 2024 News

– as residents complain about low water pressure

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Coral announced on Wednesday that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is working to address the replacement of aged water transmission pipelines within Georgetown.

While speaking at a press briefing, the Housing Minister said, “The changing out of the main transmission lines is integral for us here on the Georgetown programme, because even now GWI cannot increase the pressure for Georgetown unless we change out some of these systems.”

Croal further noted that, “another focus is for the reduction of our non-revenue water, which therefore includes removal or changing out of many of the aged pipe systems.”

He highlighted that members of the public may have witnessed leakages in the vicinity of Bank of Guyana or the Cenotaph as well as in Kingston around the Pegasus Hotel area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“You go to pass by Pegasus oftentimes you see leakage there. Well right now you see the road is disrupted between Lamaha Street to Pegasus. That is we have just changed that pipe system so they are about 90-95% complete.  They have to finish the connection.”

In keeping with the GWI’s mandate to be able to provide treated and easily accessible water for all citizens, relocation of a number of transmissions lines will have to be done this year to support the new and upgraded treatment plants, Croal said.

Over the years, residents living in and around Georgetown have complained about low water pressure at various times during the day and night. In addition, residents have also complained about the quality of the water running through their taps.

At the same time, GWI has made efforts at various sections of the city to upgrade its pipelines, including along Vlissengen Road, Church Street, in Albouystown and on Sheriff Street.

