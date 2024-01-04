From Pedals to Administration – A Cycling Journey beyond the Race

Hassan Mohamed’s Cycling Chronicle…

Kaieteur Sports – It’s a career that spanned approximately 64 years. Hassan Mohamed, a name etched in the annals of cycling history in Guyana, seamlessly transitioned from a celebrated cyclist to an influential administrator, leaving an indelible mark on the sport he once dominated.

Born into a small family on October 28, 1945, he attended the Broad Street Government and Trinity Methodist (Georgetown) School in his earlier years. As a youngster, he enjoyed sports such as cricket and athletics. However, Hassan Mohamed’s tryst with the two-wheeled sport commenced at a tender age of 13 as a juvenile cyclist at the Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club in 1958. His cycling career eventually lasted fourteen (14) years as an active cyclist, which he competed in the various categories – juniors, Youths (B) Class, (A) Class championship.

His innate talent and unwavering determination swiftly propelled him through the ranks, earning him numerous accolades on the local stage. Renowned for his strategic prowess and unwavering grit, he served as Club Captain of Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club from 1968-1972; eventually ‘hung up his wheels’ in 1972.

Mohamed’s ambitions transcended the finish line. Following an illustrious cycling career, he embarked on a new trajectory, channeling his expertise towards the administration and governance of the sport. Recognizing the need for reform and progress within cycling’s regulatory bodies, Mohamed seamlessly transitioned into a pivotal administrative role. He went on to serve as Treasurer of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Racing Secretary, as well as the only National Cycling Coach the country’s has ever seen.

His academic journey was also elaborate, in 1975, he received an IOC scholarship to study in Rome (Italy), where he was able to acquired a Diploma from the Union Cycling International (UCI), as well as an International Olympic Committee Certificate (perfected and specialization in cycling), and Scuola Central Dello Certificate, (Physical Education). During his early administrative years, he participated in several Coaching and Development courses in countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, Venezuela and St Kitts.

Thereafter, he was appointed National Coach on August 1, 1975 with the Ministry of Information, and worked in several Ministries, Education and National Development, Office of the Prime Minister, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport under the National Sports Commission. He also worked in several regions including Essequibo, East and West Berbice, Linden, West Demerara, Bartica and many others.

However, his tenure as an administrator bore the hallmark of his dedication to fostering transparency and inclusivity within the sport. Under his stewardship, initiatives promoting grassroots development and the welfare of athletes flourished. Mohamed’s visionary leadership steered the sport through transformative phases, advocating for stricter anti-doping measures, gender equality, and sustainability in cycling events both locally and internationally.

Beyond his administrative duties, Hassan Mohamed remained an advocate for youth empowerment through sports, initiating programmes aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting cycling as a vehicle for positive societal change. Mohamed was also responsible for the organising of many cycle competitions during 1972 to 2001.

He also served as Manager and Coach in a number of countries with our national teams. Some of his fondest memories include the founding of Nursery Programme (Teach Them Young) between 1977 and 2015. According to him, National Three Stage Cycling Meet (referred to as ‘his baby’) continues to be the most highly anticipated cycling meet on the local calendar, still going strong after some 35 years of its inception.

Today, some of his most memorable achievements for Mohamed were receiving a Medal of Service from the late President of Guyana, Desmond Hoyte in 1990, and while in 1991; winning Runner-up Coach Award in Cuba remain his greatest achievement.

“Seeing your flag flying in another territory, meant a whole lot for me back in those days,” he explained.

He was also awarded a Life Membership of the Everest Cricket Club; remaining the longest serving member (1967-2005). Also in 2005, he received an award from Guyana Olympic Association for his contribution to the development of Sport (Cycling).

Meanwhile, his contributions to cycling have been lauded globally, earning him accolades not just for his achievements on the track but also for his impactful reforms off it. Mohamed stands as a testament to the adage that true greatness extends far beyond personal triumphs, echoing through the realms of mentorship, leadership, and innovation.

Now, officially retired, after some 50 odd years in administration, Hassan Mohamed reflects on his meaningful contributions towards the sport of cycling. Even at a distinguished age of 78, he is still hopeful that the cycling landscape returns to what it used to be, his unwavering dedication and visionary approach were the highlights of this interview.

Jokingly he stated, “I still hope to witness the commissioning of Guyana’s first ever ‘home for cycling’ by virtue of a Cycling Stadium/Velodrome.” Meanwhile, his legacy endures as an embodiment of sporting excellence and administrative prowess, inspiring generations to come.