Farmer reportedly killed by drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – An alleged murder has rocked Wanakai Village in the North West District (NWD), Region One, following the death of Tommy Roberts, a 35-year-old farmer, on January 1st, 2024.

Reports suggest that a confrontation erupted between Roberts and a suspect around 19:00 hours that day, while they were consuming alcohol. The altercation escalated, leading the suspect to arm himself with a cutlass and inflict multiple wounds on Roberts as he attempted to leave the scene.

Despite his efforts to flee, Roberts collapsed shortly afterward. Authorities were alerted, prompting an immediate response from the Mabaruma Police Station, along with collaboration from the Wanakai Community Policing Group (CPG). After an extensive search, the suspect, who had attempted to evade capture by hiding in dense vegetation within the village, was apprehended.

The victim’s body was transported to the Mabaruma District Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody at the Mabaruma Police Station for further investigation as the authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.