Crazy first day of South Africa vs India second test sees 23 wickets tumble

Jan 04, 2024

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) – India suffered a spectacular collapse, losing six batters for no run as 23 wickets fell on a crazy opening day of the second cricket test against South Africa at Newlands yesterday.

Resuming on 153-4 after tea, the home team ran through the batting order to bowl India out for 153 in the space of 11 deliveries, with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger snapping up three wickets apiece.

Earlier, South Africa was bowled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, sliding to its lowest total since being readmitted to test cricket in 1991, after Mohammed Siraj claimed a test-best haul of 6-15.

Mohammed Siraj is all smiles after bagging David Bedingham. (Associated Press)

South Africa then reached the close of play on 62-3 in its second innings, trailing by 36 runs overall, with Aiden Markram unbeaten on 36 and David Bedingham seven not out.

India was looking good in its first innings when Rohit Sharma (39) and Shubman Gill (36) were putting on 55 for the second wicket, the day’s highest partnership.

Burger removed Sharma before Gill added 33 for the third wicket with Virat Kohli.

But Burger then had Gill caught in the gully and dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a two-ball duck.

Kohli went on to make 46, sharing a stand of 43 for the fifth wicket with KL Rahul as India went to tea in a seemingly healthy position.

KL Rahul was the first of three wickets to fall in one over off Lungi Ngidi.  (Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Wickets, though, fell thick and fast after the interval. Ngidi tested Rahul with extra bounce and he was caught behind. Two balls later Ravindra Jadeja went to the same bowler, and two balls later Ngidi snared Jasprit Bumrah.

Rabada captured Kohli’s wicket, Siraj was run out and the innings ended when Prasidh Krishna was caught at slip. There were five ducks among the last six dismissed batters.

Earlier, South Africa suffered its own embarrassing collapse before lunch after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Paceman Siraj registered his third five-wicket haul in his 23rd test, and his first against South Africa. His previous best was 5-60 against the West Indies in Port of Spain last year.

Indian players bid farewell to Dean Elgar after his final innings in test cricket came to an end during the second test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Bumrah also took 2-25 while Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets without conceding a run in 2.2 overs.

The procession started in the fourth over, with Markram caught at slip for two.

Stand-in skipper Dean Elgar, who scored 185 in the first test at Centurion, was also bowled for four as Siraj sent back both openers to start the slump.

Elgar is leading the team in his final test before retirement, with Temba Bavuma ruled out by injury.

In South Africa’s second innings, Markram came out to attack, hitting six fours in 51 balls.

But Elgar was caught at slip for 12 off Kumar, who also removed Tony de Zorzi for one, while Tristan Stubbs was also out for one.

South Africa won the opening match of the two-test series by an innings and 32 runs.

Scores: South Africa 62 for 3 (Markram 36*, Mukesh 2-25) and 55 (Verreynne 15, Siraj 6-15, Mukesh 2-0) trail India 153 (Kohli 46, Rohit 39, Ngidi 3-30) by 36 runs.

