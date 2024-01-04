Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Contract for Wismar Bridge to be signed this week – Pres. Ali

Jan 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday evening said that the much-anticipated contract for the reconstruction of the Wismar Bridge in Linden, Region 10 is to be signed later this week.

President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali

Labeling the bridge as a “major public investment” for the mining town and the broader region, President Ali emphasised the significant impact this infrastructure endeavour would have on alleviating traffic congestion. The current bridge’s limitation to a single vehicle lane has been a persistent bottleneck for the area.

Notably, in June 2023, the Government of Guyana signed two loan agreements valued at US$150 million with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for infrastructural projects. While the lion’s share of the funds was earmarked for expanding the local housing programme across three regions, a portion has been allocated for crucial upgrades to the Wismar Bridge in Linden.

The project was touted at US$35 million and will serve to connect Wismar to Mackenzie. The contract for this ambitious project is set to be formalised with China Railway Construction Limited and aims to be completed within a 24-month timeframe.

However, subsequent developments saw the National Assembly approving an additional $2.1 billion for the Wismar Bridge construction in August 2023. This supplementary allocation, overseen by the Ministry of Public Works, drew scrutiny from the opposition, questioning the necessity for extra funds given the earlier secured loan. In response, the government clarified that the supplementary funds were specifically designated for local aspects of the project, primarily focusing on the bridge’s construction itself.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 1st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

PNC and AFC 2024 wish for Guyana!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

From Pedals to Administration – A Cycling Journey beyond the Race

From Pedals to Administration – A Cycling Journey beyond the...

Jan 04, 2024

Hassan Mohamed’s Cycling Chronicle… Kaieteur Sports – It’s a career that spanned approximately 64 years. Hassan Mohamed, a name etched in the annals of cycling history in Guyana,...
Read More
Windies skipper Matthews shortlisted for Women’s T20 International Player-of-the-Year award

Windies skipper Matthews shortlisted for...

Jan 04, 2024

Steve Waugh calls out Windies, South Africa on weakened Test squads; seeks ICC intervention

Steve Waugh calls out Windies, South Africa on...

Jan 04, 2024

Crazy first day of South Africa vs India second test sees 23 wickets tumble

Crazy first day of South Africa vs India second...

Jan 04, 2024

Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee honours Banie Persaud

Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee...

Jan 04, 2024

School’s coaching programme, more CSEC PE student participation among areas of target for GGA

School’s coaching programme, more CSEC PE...

Jan 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]