Contract awarded for design of new secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – While a contractor is yet to be selected for the construction of the new secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three, the design and supervision services aspect of the project will be done by Origin Investments to the tune of $15,050,000.

This is according to information published on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which states that Origin Investments was awarded the contract on December 27, 2023. The firm was among five bidders which submitted bids for the project; it had placed the lowest price.

As reported previously, the Ministry of Education sought a contractor for the design, construction cost and supervision services for the construction of the school.

This publication previously reported that the construction of the school will be done in six lots. Aspects of the project include the execution of the superstructure works for the school buildings, electrical works, sanitation and plumbing works among others.

Speaking briefly with Kaieteur News in August 2023, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Three, Jagnarine Somwar stated that the new school is being built to address the increasing student population in the region. Somwar noted too that the Ministry of Education is not only looking to build another school at Vreed-en-Hoop to cater for the increasing student population there but it is also looking to carry out similar projects at Zeeburg, Leonora, Bagotville and Philadelphia.

With no firm decision made as yet, when asked if there is an area earmarked for the new secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop, the REO said, “We are looking just behind the RDC [Regional Democratic Council] building, there is a plot of land there that we are trying to acquire also, so we can get additional space for this new school.”

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand had stated at a previous contract signing event that the ministry is on a massive drive to enhance secondary education across the country. Minister Manickchand explained that with more students attending school, it is a necessity for them to learn and be taught in a comfortable environment.

The building of more secondary schools, the minister had said, is part of the ministry’s goal to achieve universal secondary education in Guyana.