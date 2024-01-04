Burglar on the run after robbing Berbice store

Latest update January 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A burglar is currently on the run after he allegedly broke and entered a business place in Berbice and stole valuables totaling $400,000, between December 30, 2023 and January 02, 2024.
According to police, between December 30, 2023 at about 17:30hrs and January 02, 2024 around 06:45hrs, a suspect (name unknown) broke into R. Sookraj and Sons General Store, located at Lot 10 Main and Church Street, New Amsterdam, Region Five, and stole a quantity of items.
Police related that the building is a two-storey wooden and concrete structure.
On Tuesday, at about 06:45hrs, the 58-year-old business owner made checks at his store and observed that his office was ransacked and a number of items were missing.
The items included cigarettes, Digicel credit cards, and electronic items, totaling $400,000.
Police are investigating the matter.
