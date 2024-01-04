$54M contract awarded for new operating theatre at Kwakwani Hospital

Kaieteur News – The new operating theatre slated for the Kwakwani Hospital in Region 10 will be built by contractor JK Enterprise Inc. to the tune of $54, 996,637.

This was made public recently by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on its website. Following the evaluation of bids, JK Enterprise was awarded the works on December 28, 2023.

The company was among four contractors who had initially submitted bids for the project which was estimated to cost $55,748,963. The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Health.

Preparation to outfit the Kwakwani Hospital with an operating theatre was mentioned in 2022 by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. The minister was at the time visiting the hospital where the government had completed the expansion of the Accident and Emergency area and upgraded some wards at the medical institution.

While there, he mentioned that, “In 2023, further renovations will be done and the intention is to add a minor operating theatre,” to better serve residents utilising the hospital.

At the ministry’s end of year press conference last week, the Health Minister had stated that equipping the hospitals with theatres is an ongoing programme. He said that so far the ministry has added surgical theatres to the Diamond Hospital, the Aishalton Hospital, at the Kumaka District Hospital in Moruca and at the Mahaicony Hospital. Noting that these have all been operational, the minister said it is the first time those health institutions were equipped with such facilities.

With the new installments, the hospital staff would be able to perform surgeries and operations that they were not able to undertake before.