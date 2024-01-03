Trio wanted for attempted execution of Campbelville businessman

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a bulletin for three men who allegedly attempted to murder a 42-year-old Campbellville man on July 6, 2023, at Austin Street, Campbelville, Georgetown.
Lennin Messiah also known as ‘Baby’, Joel aka Joe Sars and Shannon Braxton Wilson are accused of discharging a loaded firearm towards Safraz Khan at Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.
It is alleged that on July 6, 2023, whilst Khan was reportedly pulling up in front of a building in his car, when a tinted car subsequently pulled up behind, and a gunman in a yellow hoodie stepped out and opened fire on him while he was sitting in his vehicle. After firing multiple shots, the gunman ‘getaway’ car drove off, he ran and entered the front passenger’s seat making good his escape. Notably, Khan sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trio is asked to contact the police on; 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.
