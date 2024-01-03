Pres. Ali: Govt. to issue RFP to implement Gas Monetization Strategy

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday evening unveiled plans for the implementation of Guyana’s National Gas Monetization Strategy, announcing that Requests For Proposals (RFP) will be issued soon.

The move aims to expedite the monetization of the country’s gas assets, a pivotal step in harnessing its natural resources.

During a live broadcast, President Ali highlighted the integration of public feedback into the strategy, signaling the imminent release of RFPs.

“We are integrating those comments with the initial document and in another week, we expect to go to requests for proposals to move towards implementing or move towards looking at models…through which we can move as quickly as possible to monetizing the total gas assets that we have in our country,” the head-of-state said.

Former Trinidad & Tobago Energy Minister, Kevin Ramnarine, was reportedly paid US$20,000 to prepare the heavily criticized strategy.

Criticisms abound regarding the strategy’s lack of concrete steps and its viability in transforming potential options into realities. The draft strategy, unveiled on October 30, 2023, for public consultation by the Ministry of Natural Resources, has faced scrutiny for its vagueness and absence of actionable plans.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo labeled it a “discussion paper” after acknowledging significant flaws during one of his press conference.

This publication had highlighted that key elements like Methanol, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Ammonia/Urea production, and Hydrogen were discussed in the strategy. However, there’s a glaring absence of detailed strategies for Guyana’s entry into these markets, raising doubts about the feasibility of the government’s approach.