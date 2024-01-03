GDF prevail over Western Tigers to clinch KFC Elite League Cup title

Latest update January 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) concluded its KFC-sponsored Elite League Cup on Monday at the Eve Leary ground in Kingston, Georgetown. The final showdown between Guyana Defence Force Football Club (GDF FC) and Western Tigers FC ended in a dramatic goalless draw, ultimately culminating in a gripping 8-7 victory favouring GDF FC in a thrilling penalty shootout.
GDF FC, boasted a star-studded lineup featuring experienced national players alongside rising talents, entered the final as clear favourites. Their journey to the finals was marked by tactical brilliance and standout individual performances.
The opposing Western Tigers, a team that consistently defied expectations in the tournament. Despite being labeled as underdogs, they displayed unwavering teamwork and resilience, overcoming tough opponents to reach the final.
The highly anticipated clash lived up to its billing right from the start. The initial 90 minutes saw exceptional goalkeeping from both sides, resulting in a deadlock. It was a thrilling match filled with near misses, remarkable saves, and flashes of brilliance.
Western Tigers exerted pressure on GDF throughout the game. In the 54th minute, Nicholi Andrews (GDF) received a red card for a strong tackle on the line. Despite playing with ten players, GDF fiercely defended to prevent conceding a goal. Despite relentless attacks, the score remained unchanged, leading to an intense extra time.
Extra time heightened the drama, but neither side could break the opponent’s defence. Both teams exhibited commendable resilience, battling fiercely on the field. With no goals scored, the championship fate rested on a tense penalty shootout.
The atmosphere at Eve Leary was electric as the penalty kicks began. Each successful strike amplified the intensity, with the scoreline remaining tight until a crucial moment when Western Tigers FC missed a decisive penalty. This miss opened the door for GDF FC to claim the championship.
With unwavering focus, GDF FC converted the winning penalty amid thunderous cheers from the crowd. Fans erupted in joy as GDF FC emerged victorious in an exhilarating 8-7 penalty shootout, securing the coveted KFC Elite League Cup title.
In earlier match, Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC secured a 3-0 victory against Buxton United FC in the third-place playoff, with Pernel Schultz (61’), Neron Barrow (69’), and Nicholas McAurther (86’) scoring goals, earning Police FC a well-deserved victory.
