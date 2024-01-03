Child playing with lighter flattens La Grange home

Kaieteur News – The fire in La Grange, West Bank Demerara that destroyed a home was ignited by a child playing with a lighter, investigations revealed.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) clarified this while addressing claims in certain media outlets regarding their alleged failure to provide water at the scene. According to a GFS press statement on Tuesday, the distress call reporting the fire at Lot 171, Unity Street, La Grange, came in at 13:35 hrs Monday. Responding swiftly, Water tender #111 and a team from the La Grange Fire Station arrived by 13:45 hrs, finding a two-storey wooden and concrete house fully engulfed in flames.

Despite the house being difficult to access as it was nestled behind several buildings and only reachable through a narrow alleyway about 250 meters from the fire truck, firefighters swiftly initiated a response. The collapsed roof and absence of immediate threat to nearby structures led them to establish a continuous water relay system using a light pump and an open water source.

Regrettably, the fire razed the property, leaving nine individuals, including 44-year-old Nigel Douglas, 34-year-old Keon Gonsalves, and seven family members, homeless. Investigations pinpointed the cause as a child’s use of a lighter left unattended on a chair, which sparked flames that rapidly spread to nearby combustibles. Utilizing one jet from light pump #118 connected to an open water source, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames.

The GFS emphasised the importance of accurate information dissemination, urging the public to avoid assumptions that discredit their efforts. They stressed the need for prompt contact with the Fire Service during fire incidents and advised caution, especially concerning children’s access to fire starters like matches and lighters. Furthermore, they recommended households install fire safety equipment such as alarms, smoke detectors, and extinguishers.

The Fire Service remains reachable through their toll-free number, 912, and encouraged citizens to report concerns or fire incidents promptly. This incident serves as a stark reminder for the public to prioritize fire safety measures, particularly in relation to supervising children and having adequate fire prevention equipment available at home.