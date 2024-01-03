2024 budget to tackle high cost of living, free university education – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana will in a few weeks time, unveil its budget for 2024. This is according to President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali in his New Year Message.

The Head of State said this budget will detail the government’s expenditure and revenue plans for the coming year as well as deliver on his promise to continuously improve the lives of Guyanese.

Without stealing the proverbial thunder of the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, the Head of State gave broad insights into what can be expected. In education, he said preparations are in place for the roll-out of free university education in 2025.

He said several major road projects are slated for completion and will make commuting easier. Turning to the agriculture sector the President said, “We expect in 2024, sugar production to be increased, as we continue to invest in the sector’s contribution to rural employment and the rural economy. Rice production, aquaculture and other initiatives will lead to increased food production.”

Furthermore, the Head of State said the capacity and capabilities of the Defense Force will be strengthened to allow for improvements in the overall defense of the nation’s sovereignty and our territorial integrity.

With respect to carnage on the roads, he said this will be greeted with a robust safety and traffic management plan. “I intend to have a national conversation on this issue within the coming days, and out of that conversation, new laws, regulations and technology will be implemented to stop the carnage on our roads,” he said.

The President said too that citizens can look forward to cost-of-living interventions which will be made to cushion any spikes in prices. “We want to put more money into the pockets of people. Our policy making matrix will address this ideal and the idea of putting more money in the pockets of our people,” he said.

Further to this, he said workers will continue to benefit from increases in their wages and salaries, augmenting the other measures, which will be taken to enhance household disposable incomes.

Additionally, President Ali said works will commence on the construction of a new international–branded hotel near the Georgetown Seawall, adding that ongoing construction of other hotels will be intensified.

With respect to Guyana’s energy security plans, he said this will be advanced through the ongoing works for the building of a gas-to-shore energy plant that will reduce energy costs. He said too that the hinterland electrification programme will be expanded to bring electricity to more residents.

Turning to investments in culture and sport infrastructure, he assured that the budget will cater for improvements in sports grounds, playfields and cultural facilities.

Regarding human resource development, the President said, “We will also be addressing in a very frontal way, the issues of mental health, and suicide.”

He said the budget will also feature measures to support the building of consortiums to further enable people to benefit from the opportunities here, supporting manufacturing and industrial development expansion, and supporting through incentivizing investment in manufacturing and industrial development, more community investment aimed at creating community safe spaces, community security, community livelihood, community empowerment. He said too that there will be a robust plan to further advance the security architecture and infrastructure of communities and country as well as direct policies for expanding tourism and addressing squatting, especially on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.