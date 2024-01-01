Latest update January 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Vendor shot, chopped at D’Urban Backlands

Jan 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old vendor, Quason Leacock of the D’Urban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown, was shot last Friday and chopped during an attack at his home.

The incident, which occurred around 15:00 hours, involved three identifiable men.

As investigations unfold, it was revealed that Leacock was alone at his residence when the three suspects arrived. Among them, he recognized two by their aliases: ‘Tallman’ and ‘Buck,’ though their specific addresses remain unknown to him.

Accounts from the victim detail ‘Tallman’s aggressive approach, asking him if he had a problem with them before brandishing a handgun from his waistband and subsequently firing a shot that struck Leacock in his left thigh.

The altercation escalated further as ‘Buck’ joined in, assaulting Leacock with a cutlass, inflicting a wound on his foot. The assailants fled the scene after the attack. Prompt action by members of the public saw Leacock being swiftly transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention. After his condition was evaluated by medical personnel, he was admitted in a stable condition and received necessary treatment for his injuries.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, questioning several individuals and conducting searches to locate the suspects. However, these efforts have yet to yield success in apprehending the alleged perpetrators.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – Special Programme – Dec 29, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Unbeaten Spankhurst aiming to beat Bossalina again

Unbeaten Spankhurst aiming to beat Bossalina again

Jan 01, 2024

Sino-Truk Sprint New Year’s Day 2024 Horserace Meet… Kaieteur Sports – Newly crowned Horse of the Year Champion, Spankhurst will have intentions to spoil his challengers New Year’s...
Read More
Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory

Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1...

Jan 01, 2024

Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat

Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane...

Jan 01, 2024

Mcallister on target with nine goals as Capital FC shatters Botafago hopes with, 14-10, OT win, Milerock stave off Winners Connection, 4-2

Mcallister on target with nine goals as Capital...

Jan 01, 2024

2024 – Men and the “Lysistrata Syndrome!”

2024 – Men and the “Lysistrata Syndrome!”

Jan 01, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup Final confirmed for today January 1, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup Final confirmed for...

Jan 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]