Vendor shot, chopped at D’Urban Backlands

Jan 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old vendor, Quason Leacock of the D’Urban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown, was shot last Friday and chopped during an attack at his home.
The incident, which occurred around 15:00 hours, involved three identifiable men.
As investigations unfold, it was revealed that Leacock was alone at his residence when the three suspects arrived. Among them, he recognized two by their aliases: ‘Tallman’ and ‘Buck,’ though their specific addresses remain unknown to him.
Accounts from the victim detail ‘Tallman’s aggressive approach, asking him if he had a problem with them before brandishing a handgun from his waistband and subsequently firing a shot that struck Leacock in his left thigh.
The altercation escalated further as ‘Buck’ joined in, assaulting Leacock with a cutlass, inflicting a wound on his foot. The assailants fled the scene after the attack. Prompt action by members of the public saw Leacock being swiftly transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention. After his condition was evaluated by medical personnel, he was admitted in a stable condition and received necessary treatment for his injuries.
Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, questioning several individuals and conducting searches to locate the suspects. However, these efforts have yet to yield success in apprehending the alleged perpetrators.
