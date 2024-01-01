Unbeaten Spankhurst aiming to beat Bossalina again

Sino-Truk Sprint New Year’s Day 2024 Horserace Meet…

Kaieteur Sports – Newly crowned Horse of the Year Champion, Spankhurst will have intentions to spoil his challengers New Year’s Day wish in today’s feature event of the Sino-Truck Sprint Horserace meet at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

Spankhurst will aim to defend his title in the curtain event of the seven-race New Year’s Day card promoted by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC).

This race will be the opening day of the new 2024 racing season. Bossalina, who was beaten by Spankhurst on Boxing Day at Port Mourant racetrack, gets two ‘bites’ of the cherry this time around.

A victory over Spankhurst could keep the tongues wagging, as many felt Bossalina should have been named Horse of the Year.

Their argument was based on defeat of last year’s Guyana Cup winner Alado, who also defeat her last year. She holds a consistent record – having finished third in the Guyana Cup to Easy Time.

However, Spankhurst who closed his season with an unbeaten two from two record, winning the 1,200-metre Sprint Classic on Guyana Cup Day in August, then closed off the season in his next start was on Boxing Day stretching out over one mile.

Spankhurst scored under a determined gate to wire success to withhold the challenge of Bossalina. Little did his connection, Jumbo Jet Racing Stable, realize that success will lead to him being Horse of the Year under new trainer, Damain Dharamjit.

That success gave Spankhurst another first as he was written as top horse on the walls at the first ever Awards ceremony for horsemen and equine athletes on last Friday night.

Spankhurst does not have an easy job in the curtain closer as horses bred in Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, and Brazil are seeking to dethrone him. Time will tell whether the USA-bred Spankhurst will defend his unbeaten tag?

Meanwhile, John Bull, who defeated Easy Time, in a match race is now in the six-horse lineup.

The Slingerz Stable-owned Brazilian runner loves to be on the pace and is expected to match strides with Spankhurst from the off. If this does happen then Bossalina would be the biggest threat to both horses. She has proven she is most effective sitting off the pace, and then launching her challenge.

The other three horses for the feature event of the Sino Truck Classic are newly Canadian-bred importation, Stolen Money, who finished third to Spankhurst and Bossalina.

The roan grey Stolen Money gets another chance to boost his image. His quick turnaround could be his undoing. Amongst the other runners are Looking at Heaven, and Early Bird.

There will be six other competitive races on the day’s programme with Derby winner, Firecracker returning after her defeat to Guyana-bred Rachel. Six horses are also declared to start.

Post time for the seven-race card is 12.00 hours.