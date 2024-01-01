The year ended on a positive note

Dear Editor,

The end of a calendar year is usually a time for reflection but it is also pregnant with hope and optimism for a better life. The year 2023 ended on a positive note despite threats by Venezuela to our sovereignty and the unfortunate loss of lives of our servicemen in an ill-fated helicopter crash.

We ended the year stronger and much more united. Guyanese of all walks of life and political affiliation join in solidarity with our fatherland. President Ali has re-committed to a peaceful and legal resolution to the border controversy within the framework of international law.

The prospects for a better life in Guyana look good. The economy continues to show robust growth which is likely to continue in 2024 and beyond, according to IMF and ECLAC projections.

Several major infrastructural works are likely to commence in the coming period including the Guyana-Suriname Bridge and the gas-to-shore project which when completed will reduce the cost of electricity by half.

Increasing disposable income, job creation, cash grants for the vulnerable segments of the population and housing are among the priority areas, according to Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Revenues from oil are expected to increase which will allow for accelerated growth and more spending on human development.

The biggest challenge in 2024 is the ongoing threat to our sovereign territory by Venezuela. President Ali has repeatedly said that Guyana is committed to a peaceful and lawful resolution of the controversy within the framework of international law. This approach has won the respect and support of the regional and international community.

I wish to take this opportunity to wish all Guyanese a prosperous and peaceful 2024.

Regards,

Hydar Ally