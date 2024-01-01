Spankhurst lands the ‘Jumbo’ prize at 2023 horseracing 1st award ceremony

Kaieteur Sports – Spankhurst was adjudged Horse of the Year at the recently held Horseracing Awards Ceremony held at Old Broom Lounge (OBL), Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

It was the first time in the history of the long standing sporting event that equine stars, and horsemen were recognised.

The gestation of this Awards Ceremony was formulated, and discussed by the One Guyana Horse Racing Committee (OGHRC).

This inaugural Award Ceremony is considered the launching pad for the future recognition of those who have made the sport and industry what it is today.

Therbhuwan Jagdeo, OGHRC’s member speaking about birth of this Award Ceremony stated, “This is the start. There is a lot more to come and if stakeholders, horsemen, race fans, and our countryman are wondering aloud. The reason is, we want to get the message out there to sensitise people. To know we recognise the achievement of our sporting and equines for their labour of love.”

“May I point that the little man(jockey) is given a big job to steer a 1,000 pound animal. This is not an easy task, as some may think. If you ask why, now. I will explain the sport is now getting on a proper footing as stated by Mr Dennis Deoroop (feature speaker). The Act to regulate horse racing will be enacted very early next year,” Jagdeo advised.

Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, who owns Spankhurst now trained by Damain Dharamjit beat out Bossalina in the Horse of the Year Award ‘race.’

Spankhurst’s victory over Bossalina at Port Mourant Turf Club on Boxing Day gave the unbeaten importation the edge over the consistent Bossalina for the prestigious award. Spankhurst who won the Sprint Classic on Guyana Cup placed him at the top of the standings. He was the only unbeaten horse this season. There was no standout horse this year, as Alado was last year when winning the Guyana Cup and the President’s Cup.

While Guyana-bred roan grey three-year-old filly, Rachel owned and bred by Bronson Cheefoon was voted Champion three-year-old. Her success earned the Cheefoon’s family the Champion breeder title also. They and Jumbo Jet Racing Stables earned two awards apiece. And in the open category T&T-bred Red Ruby was voted Champion three-year-old.

The well attended ceremony received raves from the wide cross section of people and not only from the horse racing industry, but from persons representing different sporting disciplines, and offices in the country.

Hereunder the Champions:

2023 Champion Awardees

Champion Older Horse Guyana Bred Amazing Grace

Champion Two-Year-Old Guyana Bred Star Fire Gold

Champion Three-Year-Old Guyana Bred Rachel

Champion Breeder Bronson Chee Foon

Champion Three-Year-Old Red Ruby

Champion Owner Jumbo Jet Racing Stable

Champion Jockey Colin Ross

Horse Of The Year Spankhurst