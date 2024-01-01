Region Three Private Sector Inc.

Kaieteur News – As we stand on the threshold of a New Year, it is with great pleasure and admiration that I extend my warmest wishes to all Guyanese on behalf of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc).

The year 2023 has witnessed remarkable strides in the development of Guyana, and at the forefront of this progress stands President Dr. Irfaan Ali, a leader whose vision, resilience, and dedication have left an indelible mark on our nation.

President Ali’s exemplary leadership style has been a beacon for us all. His commitment to community outreach and service has not only brought about positive change at the grassroots level but has also inspired a sense of unity and solidarity across Guyana.

In facing the challenges posed by the Venezuela and Guyana border controversy, President Ali exhibited exceptional statesmanship and unwavering patriotism.

His decisive actions have not only safeguarded our territorial integrity but have also positioned Guyana as a stalwart defender of its sovereignty on the international stage.

One of the cornerstones of President Ali’s governance is the ‘One Guyana’ strategy, a unifying force that underscores his commitment to the holistic development of every citizen.

This inclusive approach has laid the foundation for progress in various sectors, with major investments in infrastructure, health, education, security, and agriculture transforming the landscape of our nation.

The strides in infrastructure development under President Ali’s leadership have been nothing short of phenomenal. Roads, bridges, and other essential facilities have not only connected communities but have also facilitated economic growth and accessibility. The emphasis on health and education is evident in the significant investments made to enhance healthcare services and educational institutions, ensuring a brighter future for our youth.

President Ali’s dedication to the security of our nation has been unwavering. By investing in modernizing security forces and implementing strategic measures, he has fortified the safety and well-being of our citizens. Moreover, Guyana’s agricultural sector under President Ali’s foresight is a great example of leadership in food security and it has received unprecedented support, empowering local farmers and contributing to food security.

As we step into the new year, let us celebrate the successes of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership and express our gratitude for his tireless efforts in steering Guyana towards prosperity. May the coming year be a testament to the collective strength and resilience of the Guyanese people under President Ali’s guidance.

The Region Three Private Sector Inc. will continue to be a supportive stakeholder in Guyana’s success and prosperity in the year ahead.