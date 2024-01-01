Pereira, Ramnarace and Sookhlall excel as Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited record two victories

Latest update January 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Limited Under15 team have started the Berbice Cricket Board Dr. Amarnath Dukhi 2024 Under15 tournament with two huge victories. The team defeated Whim by 8 wickets at the Chesney ground on Thursday and then defeated Upper Corentyne by a massive 189 runs at the Skeldon Community Center ground. The highlights of the first two rounds was a majestic 101 not out by Matthew Pereira versus Upper Corentyne and the bowling of offspin duo Komalchan Ramnarace and Akash Sookhlall.
Playing at the Chesney ground, Whim won the toss and elected to take for strike. They were bundled out for a meager 51 in 17.2 overs. Arjune Dasrat top scored with 18 for Whim who are making a return to youth cricket in Berbice after an absence of over 20 years. Off spinner Akash Sookhlall took five wickets for 11 runs from 7 impressive overs and received support from skipper Komalchan Ramnarace 3 for 4 from 4 overs and pacer Rafael McKenzie two for 11 from 5 overs.
Needing to score 52 runs from their allotted 50 overs Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes limited raced to 54 for two in 12 overs with Balraj Narain and Munesh Rampersaud scoring 15 each. Ramnarace was unbeaten on 8, while national Under13 player Tameshwar Deonandan was on 6 when victory was achieved.
On Friday the visiting team won the toss and elected to bat first against Upper Corentyne who last week defeated a strong Port Mourant team. Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes were given a solid opening partnership by Munesh Rampersaud and Matthew Pereira. They added 62 in 13 overs before Rampersaud fell for 23. Pereira carried his bat throughout the innings to end on an unbeaten 101 from 124 balls as his team reached 260 for eight from their allotted 45overs. The elegant Pereira struck 8 delightful boundaries and a massive 6. Komalchan Ramnarace 30, Sohail Mohammed 28 and Akash Sookhlall 15 offered support in the middle order. Ganesh took 3 for 40 for Upper Corentyne.
In reply Upper Corentyne were bowled out for 71 from 20.3 overs. Thakurdeen top scored with 20, while Aryan Singh supported with 16. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Komalchan claimed 3 for 9 and Akash Sookhlall 4 for 17. Pacers Rafael McKenzie, Dev Seepersaud and Munesh Rampersaud took a wicket apiece.
The tournament is being sponsored by famed Guyanese medical doctor Amarnauth Dukhi and would be used to select the Berbice Inter County team.
