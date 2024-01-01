Parika woman beaten to death by reputed husband

Kaieteur News – A dreadful incident unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), as 25-year-old market vendor, Parbattie Amanda Persaud was beaten to death by her reputed husband, Guradean Lallaram, a 39-year-old mason of Parika Facade.

The shocking incident occurred around 05:30 hours at Parika Facade.

According to reports, Persaud was heading to the market when a confrontation arose between her and Lallaram. The argument escalated quickly, resulting in Lallaram attacking Persaud with a piece of wood, causing severe injuries.

Despite the efforts of nearby residents to summon the authorities, Persaud suffered grave wounds to her head and face. She was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The couple, who shared a common-law relationship for six years and which gave birth to a three-year-old daughter, had a turbulent relationship. Reports are that the woman experienced a history of alleged abuse at the hands of the man. Previously unreported to the police, Sunday’s incident marked a fatal escalation following a recent altercation that led to Lallaram moving out of their home three weeks prior.

On Sunday morning, police promptly responded to the scene of the crime and apprehended Lallaram as he attempted to flee on an electric scooter. He was taken into custody and is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement recovered the suspected murder weapon and obtained a statement from Lallaram under caution and video recording.

Persaud’s body is awaiting a post-mortem examination at Ezekiel Funeral Home to determine the exact cause of death.