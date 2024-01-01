Latest update January 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Mcallister on target with nine goals as Capital FC shatters Botafago hopes with, 14-10, OT win, Milerock stave off Winners Connection, 4-2

Jan 01, 2024 Sports

UDFA Banks DIH/Jai Signs Christmas Club Futsal C/Ship Semifinals

Kaieteur Sports – Armed with a deadly shooter on the night Tyric McAllister, Capital FC were on target with a 14-10 win in extra period play, after both teams were knotted at 10 in regulation play, while Milerock proved too tough for Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection coming out 4-2 winners on Friday night in semifinal play in the Banks DIH/ Jai Signs Inter Club Christmas Futsal championship being played at the Retrieve hard Court.

The winners will battle for $1M on New Year’s night while the losers will match skills for $400,000.

Tyric McAllister stunned the crowd on hand with a ruthless display in hammering home nine goals, with the last four coming in the time allotted for the determination of the winner, after in dramatic fashion both teams were in a 10-10 stalemate after regulation play ended.

Botafago’s Omar Brewly at right is closely guarded by a Capital FC player.

This game was played with two teams playing as if it were the final, and for Botafago the man of the moment was Omar Brewley who was on target early in the second period of play, after Capital FC had eased into a, 5-2, lead at lemon time. Brewley it was who would give Botafago the lead after initially trailing, 7-3, and that 10-9 nudge ahead for his sixth goal, seemed enough to see them through with a few minutes left on the game clock.

However, that was not to be and McAllister would counter first by getting his sixth goal to match the herculean effort of Brewley and knot the scores 10-10 as the game ended regulation play.

In the time given for a decider McAllister displayed a freakish touch as he was clinical in putting four past the hapless Botafago goalkeeper, who was dumbfounded in the end.

It was a jaw-dropping display of shooting and McAllister’s nine goal tally was supported by teammates Mortimer Giddings with two and one each by Duquan Wilson and Emanuel Atkins.

Capital FC scorers at right is Tyric McAllister.

Brewley‘s amazing six goals were buffered by Amaniki Buntin who scored a hat-trick and the two by Jashawn Moore came in the first half.

The other semifinal was contested by a jaded Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection, having battled in the GFF League tournament earlier in the evening, they faced a Mileorck side which was determined to win.

The game eventually ended 4-2 for Milerock after they had taken control in the first period of play for a 3-1 cushion.

Milerock’s Marcus Tudor was in good form scoring twice and the others by Allan Halley and Jonah Simon.  For the losing Winners Connection, Nicholas Gentle and Andre Phillips got their goals in that losing cause.

Come New Year’s night (tonight) Winners Connection face Botafago for third position while the championship game is between Milerock and Capital FC.

The sponsors for this UDFA sanctioned tournament are Banks DIH, Jai Signs, Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc., B. Harry Lumber Yard and General Store and Jermaine and Son Super Markets.

