It gan be another rollicking New Year

Latest update January 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A Happy New Year to all who does read Dem Boys Seh. De boss man of de waterfalls paper did not get his ring fencing wish. But de Ball Head man had the temerity to announce that de entire Stabroek Block has been ring-fenced.
Nuff odder people did not get what they wanted last year. Dem public servants still sour after receiving only 6.5% increase fuh de year. And now we hearing how de Georgetown Hospital short of some 600 nurses. Most of dem wah leff, gone to greener pastures. But de exodus gon slow down soon since de United Kingdom- de same people wah send de warship and remove visa requirements – clamping down on health and care workers.
But is good to know that de Cubans are coming. Nuff family wah gat patinets in de hospital will not have to worry about going to feed them or bathe them. We gat some local nurses who does mek styles pon de wuk. But yuh also gat plenty good ones who does do them wuk.
In life dem muss gat change and if there is anything which we must change in the New Year is all dis chopping-up and juking-up of people. Dem boys does want know where all these jukkas does come from. A lil scuffle does break out and de next thing yuh know weapons drawn and is war… and murder.
Mek dem boys remember de man who claim dat Donald Ramotar can’t tell he nutting. He nah understand politics and de PPP. No matter what, yuh can’t bad talk a former PPP leader and expect to be on friendly terms with de existing PPP leadership.
Since de man seh how Ramotar can’t tell he nutting, he nah get an exclusive with de Vee Pee. Dem days done, and all because he claim de Donald can’t tell he nuttin’.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
