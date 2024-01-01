Husband chopped to death by wife’s brothers in Linden

Kaieteur News – A family dispute turned tragic in Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, as John Jones, 56, lost his life during an altercation with his wife’s brothers, prompting a police investigation into an alleged murder.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday around 16:00hrs, unfolded during a heated argument between Jones and his wife, Tracy. Sources indicate that amidst the argument, Tracy summoned her brothers, a 43-year-old labourer and a 53-year-old bus driver, both residents of Prosville, Wismar, to assist in escorting her and her three children from the residence.

Upon the brothers’ arrival at the scene, an already tense situation escalated quickly. Jones, armed with two cutlasses, confronted the two men upon their entry into the yard. In the ensuing confrontation, Jones allegedly attacked the brothers, inflicting serious injuries. One brother sustained a blow to the head, while the other was struck on the face. In response, one of the brothers disarmed Jones and reportedly retaliated, inflicting multiple chop wounds in his direction.

As the altercation intensified, Tracy and her three children fled the scene, leaving behind a violent confrontation that turned fatal. The lifeless body of Jones was later discovered in the backyard; he sustained multiple chop wounds. Emergency services pronounced him dead upon arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The suspects, both of whom sustained injuries during the altercation, sought medical assistance. One brother reported the incident to ranks at the Wismar Police Station before receiving treatment at the Linden Hospital Complex, while the other was admitted with serious injuries.

Police officials have initiated an investigation into the deadly altercation. The body of the deceased is presently at the G. Jetsco Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.