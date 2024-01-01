GFF-KFC Elite League Cup Final confirmed for today January 1, 2024

Latest update January 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has extended his thanks to the players, officials and fans for their cooperation and understanding during the past few weeks as the federation worked diligently to reschedule the GFF-KFC Elite League Cup final.

The highly anticipated final between Western Tigers and the Guyana Defence Force football clubs is set to take place today, January 1, 2024, at the Eve Leary Sports Ground in Kingston, Georgetown.

“Thank you to the sponsors, players, coaches and fans for their cooperation and understanding following the December postponement prompted by the tragic crash involving members of the finalist Guyana Defence Force,” President Forde shared.

The December 8 match was postponed due to the nation mourning the loss of five members of the Guyana Defence Force, who tragically died in a plane crash on December 7.

“We are looking forward to a memorable conclusion to this exhilarating tournament which has showcased some of the finest talents in Guyana,” the GFF top official added.

Western Tigers and Guyana Defence Force are contending for the top prize of $1.5 million and the runner-up reward of $1 million.

In the opening matchup, Guyana Police Force and Buxton United will vie for the third-place prize of $500,000 and the fourth-place reward of $250,000.

GFF Competitions Director Troy Peters confirmed the completion of all arrangements for the final and third-place matches.

“Every necessary arrangement has been finalised for the upcoming final matches. Both teams and officials are ready and the fans are buzzing with anticipation to witness the crowning of the cup winner. We anticipate an outstanding conclusion to a tournament that has produced thrilling matches and incredible football.”

The journey to the finals has been remarkable for the Guyana Defence Force, securing an undefeated streak with five wins, accumulating a total of 15 points in Group A. Meanwhile, Western Tigers claimed the Group B pinnacle, amassing 12 points through four victories and a single loss.

Other teams in Group A were Santos, Fruta Conquerors and Milerock, while Group B also featured Den Amstel, Victoria Kings, and Ann’s Grove.

The kick-off for the third-place match is scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by the highly-anticipated final showdown at 8 p.m.

