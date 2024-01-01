Embracing hope amidst adversity: Jamal Reid and his family’s unyielding spirit through the holidays

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Jamal Reid, once a vibrant 16-year-old with aspirations that knew no bounds, now finds himself trapped within the confinements of a reality altered by an unfathomable tragedy.

His world crumbled on Thursday November 9, 2023, as a heated altercation over a school assignment spiraled into a catastrophic event, leaving Jamal with a fractured skull and brain damage.

The days leading up to that fateful Thursday were laden with tension. A seemingly innocuous dispute over a mathematics School Based Assessment (SBA) with a fellow student culminated in an ominous warning on social media. Unbeknownst to Jamal, those ominous words were a haunting prelude to the day that would forever change the trajectory of his life.

Jamal, once preparing zealously for his Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, now battles physical and emotional scars that torment his existence.

“His emotions are mixed; he still can’t control smiling and he gets angry even faster now, his left hands are still not working 100 percent and he’s still feelings numbness in the fingers but be attends therapy.”

Torn between hope and despair, Jamal’s family grapples with the harsh realities of their drastically-transformed household. In the household, each day is a symphony of struggle and endurance, one of Jamal’s relatives shared during an interview.

Jamal’s mother Holly Bess, a pillar of strength, finds herself shouldering the weight of caring for her son while navigating the demands of her other young children.

“She (Holly) has not been out back to work ever since because she has no one to look at him or her other two younger kids; she’s also afraid that the teen won’t get the attention he needs by someone else who is to look after him whilst she’s out… she’s a single parent without a job now and have 3 young children to take care of. It is not easy to have your eldest son with a serious head injury… Some sort of financial assistance would be grateful if put in place, in that way, the mother can be at home to take care of the children,” a relative related.

During the interview, the relative said too, “Jamal was the one to pick up his brother from daycare and help his mother with stuff around the house…”

The emotional toll on Jamal’s mother is immeasurable; her nights are restless, consumed by the haunting fear of missing a crucial alarm meant to rouse Jamal for his medication.

“His healing process is based on tablets to be honest and he sleeps a lot…he can’t be unsupervised because even though he is on medication to prevent the seizures, the doctors told us to still be observant and be around him 24/7 also this leads to him can’t being his actual self outdoors in terms of hanging out with friends, assisting his mother, etc. So yes, it affects his daily life, his future life and his activities big time.”

Jamal’s siblings—Annalisa Reid, Josh Carter, and Josiah Carter—witness both their brother’s ordeal and their mother’s unwavering resolve.

In the aftermath, support from the school and authorities was scarce, leaving the family feeling abandoned in their quest for justice and empathy. The school’s apathy and the silence of education authorities cast a shadow of isolation upon the family already burdened by their plight.

“Some students came to visit him but couldn’t get to see him because of the state he was in and like I mentioned before, the Ministry of Education, they came at the beginning of everything showed support and their presence and prayers, then they stop coming one by one,” Jamal’s relative said.

Amidst this desolation, Jamal’s spirit remains unbroken. His aspirations, though marred by uncertainty, continue to flicker with determination. Despite the shattered dreams and the bleak prognosis, Jamal’s tenacity to reclaim his life and dreams resonates as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

“He’s (Jamal) being thankful for God sparing his life to see this holiday and to be spending it with his loved ones, the incident may have changed his life and his Christmas plans which were going and work with his dad to get some extra Christmas money and more in-depth knowledge on the work.”

This holiday season, as Jamal and his family navigates the shadows of their altered reality, their unity and unwavering faith offer solace. Each prayer, every act of kindness, and the unyielding support from their community serve as lifelines amidst the storm that relentlessly batters their lives.

Their 2023 Christmas was one not adorned with the traditional festivities for the family. Instead, it is marked by an indomitable spirit, an unyielding hope, and a bond fortified by adversity. Theirs is a story of courage in the face of despair, a testament to the enduring strength of the human heart in the bleakest of times.

As the new year beckons, the family stands together, holding on to a beacon of hope that transcends the challenges they face. Their story sheds light on the unspoken struggles faced by countless families during a season that starkly contrasts with the widespread joy it typically brings. It’s a testament to the resilience found within the human spirit, offering hope and inspiration to those navigating their own hardships.