Latest update January 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

“Breast cancer remains the number one cancer in Guyana” – Health Minister

Jan 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Breast cancer continues to be a challenge in Guyana, and currently accounts for most of the cancer diagnosis locally.  This is according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dr. Anthony noted that the cancer registry was updated and now has more accurate data.

“When we look at our stats for this year, breast cancer remains the number one cancer in Guyana, this year we diagnosed 161 persons with breast cancer, this accounted for 17 percent of all cancers diagnosed this year, this is something we have to work more on in terms of reducing this burden and one way of doing that is we have to encourage people to get screened and get screened early,” he stated.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony

Dr. Anthony noted the ministry is working to get more women, from 40 years and older or between 30 to 40 years, to do mammograms once they have a family history of the disease. Genetic screening will also be done shortly. It was noted that three more mammogram machines will be added and placed at the New Amsterdam Hospital, Linden Hospital, and West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer with 102 cases diagnosed this year, accounting for 11 percent of cancers locally.

“There is a very cheap and effective method in preventing cervical cancer, that is HPV vaccination, unfortunately, a lot of people are not taking the HPV Vaccine and the new guidelines from CDC is that from 9-15 years of age, you can now get a single dose HPV vaccine, if you are 16 years and older… you can get two doses at a six-month interval, and that can help prevent cervical cancer,” Dr. Anthony noted.

Guyana has HPV vaccines in stock and these are available to the public free of cost, the ministry is hoping that more persons will do Vaginal Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA), PAP Smears and HPV Testing.

Prostate cancer seen an increase with 107 persons diagnosed this year. In the new year, a programme will be launched to deal specifically with prostate cancer

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to fight and win the battle against cancer in Guyana starting with a myriad of strategies to assist the process.

He announced that there has also been significant improvement in turnaround time from biopsy to diagnosis.

Previously, the results of a biopsy took approximately three months. This time has been reduced to less than seven days at the GPHC.

“We are going to introduce in the first quarter of next year telepathology, this is another project that we have been working with Mount Sinai on. We have already bought the equipment to do telepathology, we have started the renovation of a section of the Georgetown Hospital to accommodate this new lab and once that is completed, we will install the equipment, we have already trained the staff of the hospital to be able to do telepathology and they would be directly linked to the Mount Sinai lab,” Dr. Anthony stated.

Basically, high-resolution images will be taken of biopsy samples which will then be forwarded to a pathologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, and a diagnosis made, this will also help improve the waiting time for results. (Adapted from DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – Special Programme – Dec 29, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Unbeaten Spankhurst aiming to beat Bossalina again

Unbeaten Spankhurst aiming to beat Bossalina again

Jan 01, 2024

Sino-Truk Sprint New Year’s Day 2024 Horserace Meet… Kaieteur Sports – Newly crowned Horse of the Year Champion, Spankhurst will have intentions to spoil his challengers New Year’s...
Read More
Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory

Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1...

Jan 01, 2024

Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat

Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane...

Jan 01, 2024

Mcallister on target with nine goals as Capital FC shatters Botafago hopes with, 14-10, OT win, Milerock stave off Winners Connection, 4-2

Mcallister on target with nine goals as Capital...

Jan 01, 2024

2024 – Men and the “Lysistrata Syndrome!”

2024 – Men and the “Lysistrata Syndrome!”

Jan 01, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup Final confirmed for today January 1, 2024

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup Final confirmed for...

Jan 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]