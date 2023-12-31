Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

…as first ever awards ceremony hailed a success

Kaieteur Sports – The History books were rewritten on Friday evening with the staging of the first ever Horsemen and equine stars of 2023 Awards ceremony hosted by the One Guyana Horse racing Committee (OGHC).

In a simple but significant ceremony which was held at the Old Broom Lounge in Corentyne Berbice, Spankhurst won the horse of the year award after a thrilling win at the Boxing Day races.

Jumbo Jet Racing stables were champion owners for 2023 while Colin Ross was the jockey of the year.

The feature speaker, Dennis Deoroop spoke of an Act that will give the ‘green light’ to start the legislative process. He assured the gathering that horse racing will be regulated in Guyana very early this year.

The benefits he explained will see a surge in sports tourism for the country. As fellow Caribbean countries will be sending their horses to compete. He said the international racing jurisdiction will also follow suit.

Deoroop promised that the horse racing industry will boom. He did not compare the boom to that of the oil find but hinted that purses will increase significantly. His statement was endorsed by retired racing journalist, Glen Mohammed, who spoke about the future of the sport, and the influx of horse this year from Trinidad to Guyana, and from the USA.

The newly opened Old Broom Lounge where the event was hosted came in for high praise for the home style cooking tasted that the gathering enjoyed from the wide arrays of dishes prepared.

Former Guyana Test cricketeer, Devendra Bishoo who handed out the plaque to Damain Dharamjit, the trainer of the Horse of the Year Spankhurst was also very upbeat of the initiative introduced by the racing fraternity to recognize the achievement of horsemen, and horses.

Here are the champions of 2023:

Champion Older Horse Guyana Bred – Amazing Grace

Champion Two-Year-Old Guyana Bred – Star Fire Gold

Champion Three-Year-Old Guyana Bred – Rachel

Champion Breeder – Bronson Chee Foon

Champion Three-Year-Old – Red Ruby

Champion Owner – Jumbo Jet Racing Stable

Champion Jockey – Colin Ross

Horse of the Year – Spankhurst