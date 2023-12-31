Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Ring in 2024 with a Spectacular Bash at Yoruba Singers’ New Year’s Night Ball

Waterfalls Magazine – Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to experience an unforgettable night of glamour, rhythm, and revelry as the Yoruba Singers host their Grand New Year’s Night Ball on January 1, 2024. This is not just any event; it’s a mesmerizing celebration at the iconic Transport Sports Club, Thomas Lands, where the air will be electric, and the music will transport you through time.

Imagine stepping into a world where the hypnotic sounds of yesteryear reign supreme. The Yoruba Singers, renowned for their soul-stirring melodies, are set to headline this dazzling event, promising a night filled with enchanting tunes and heart-pounding beats. And adding to the sonic spectacle is the dynamic Mad Max, ready to amp up the energy as the clock strikes 9 pm.

This is your chance to twirl, dip, and dance into the New Year with your special someone or a group of friends. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your spot at this must-attend event. Advance tickets are available now for just $1200 – a steal for an evening of this caliber. Or, if you decide last minute, tickets at the door are a mere $1500.

So, dress to impress, bring your dance moves, and prepare to be part of a night that will be talked about all year. Let’s kick off 2024 in spectacular style!

Caption:  The Yoruba Singers

