Prison Service saves $26.8M this year through meat, crop production venture

…1520 inmates equipped with skill sets to aid reintegration

Kaieteur News – As the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) works to sharpen its focus from being a penal to a correctional institution, its agriculture programme has proven to be a sustainable and cost-saving venture, with the total value of crops and meat produced by inmates through the drive being $26.8M for 2023.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, while acknowledging the sustainability of the agriculture venture, noted that there is more room for growth and development in the coming years, the Prison Service noted in a post on its Facebook account over the weekend.

It was noted by the prisons that its “Grow More campaign” has inspired the expansion of the agricultural drive, “allowing more inmates to benefit from skills training that can aid their personal productivity both inside and outside of prison, post-release.”

At the moment, inmates at all correctional institutions, except for Camp Street Prison, are engaged in agricultural production, the Prison Service said.

The Prison Service said it is putting strategies in place to increase the quantity of output from farming activities, and management continues to collaborate with specialist agencies to improve farming operations and yields.

Meanwhile, the Prison Service noted that for 2023, a total of 1520 inmates across the country have completed training in a number of technical and vocational skills, in keeping with the entity’s aim of promoting a smooth reintegration into society.

Tassa McGarrell, Prisoners’ Welfare and Correctional Officer, highlighted that throughout 2023, inmates were engaged holistically in training programmes based on need after a thorough assessment was conducted by the Sentence Planning Unit at each location, followed by concurrence with the Sentence Management Board.

During the execution of the programmes, inmates are carefully assessed and recommended for the Fresh Start Kit, the Prison Service said.

According to McGarrell, the department is cognizant of a need basis, and as such, incorporated programmes in order to meet inmates at his/her level.

It was noted that the training programmes were executed through collaborative efforts from various ministries, internal and external facilitators. In addition, throughout the year, a number of programmes were done simultaneously at each prison location with the aim of preparation for re-integration.

Emphasis was placed on specific areas including literacy, family reconciliation, anger management, culinary art, food and nutrition, domestic violence, Men on Mission (MOM) sessions, citizenship, carpentry and joinery, welding, masonry, plumbing, as well as animal and crop husbandry.

According to Elliot the training, which is aimed at promoting the social reintegration of prisoners, is part of the implementation of the national strategy of demilitarization of prisons in Guyana.

Elliott also noted that, as the Prison Service transitions from penal to correctional, the focus is being placed on forming partnerships with the private sector to offer inmates the opportunity to meet the growing demand for labour.