Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Prison Service saves $26.8M this year through meat, crop production venture

Dec 31, 2023 News

1520 inmates equipped with skill sets to aid reintegration

Kaieteur News – As the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) works to sharpen its focus from being a penal to a correctional institution, its agriculture programme has proven to be a sustainable and cost-saving venture, with the total value of crops and meat produced by inmates through the drive being $26.8M for 2023.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, while acknowledging the sustainability of the agriculture venture, noted that there is more room for growth and development in the coming years, the Prison Service noted in a post on its Facebook account over the weekend.

Inmates with a bountiful harvest of carambola fruits. (Photo: Guyana Prison Service)

Inmates with a bountiful harvest of carambola fruits. (Photo: Guyana Prison Service)

It was noted by the prisons that its “Grow More campaign” has inspired the expansion of the agricultural drive, “allowing more inmates to benefit from skills training that can aid their personal productivity both inside and outside of prison, post-release.”

At the moment, inmates at all correctional institutions, except for Camp Street Prison, are engaged in agricultural production, the Prison Service said.

The Prison Service said it is putting strategies in place to increase the quantity of output from farming activities, and management continues to collaborate with specialist agencies to improve farming operations and yields.

Meanwhile, the Prison Service noted that for 2023, a total of 1520 inmates across the country have completed training in a number of technical and vocational skills, in keeping with the entity’s aim of promoting a smooth reintegration into society.

Vegetables harvested by inmates through the Guyana Prison Service agriculture programme. (Photo: Guyana Prison Service)

Vegetables harvested by inmates through the Guyana Prison Service agriculture programme. (Photo: Guyana Prison Service)

Tassa McGarrell, Prisoners’ Welfare and Correctional Officer, highlighted that throughout 2023, inmates were engaged holistically in training programmes based on need after a thorough assessment was conducted by the Sentence Planning Unit at each location, followed by concurrence with the Sentence Management Board.

During the execution of the programmes, inmates are carefully assessed and recommended for the Fresh Start Kit, the Prison Service said.

According to McGarrell, the department is cognizant of a need basis, and as such, incorporated programmes in order to meet inmates at his/her level.

It was noted that the training programmes were executed through collaborative efforts from various ministries, internal and external facilitators. In addition, throughout the year, a number of programmes were done simultaneously at each prison location with the aim of preparation for re-integration.

Emphasis was placed on specific areas including literacy, family reconciliation, anger management, culinary art, food and nutrition, domestic violence, Men on Mission (MOM) sessions, citizenship, carpentry and joinery, welding, masonry, plumbing, as well as animal and crop husbandry.

According to Elliot the training, which is aimed at promoting the social reintegration of prisoners, is part of the implementation of the national strategy of demilitarization of prisons in Guyana.

Elliott also noted that, as the Prison Service transitions from penal to correctional, the focus is being placed on forming partnerships with the private sector to offer inmates the opportunity to meet the growing demand for labour.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – Special Programme – Dec 29, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Dec 31, 2023

KFC Elite League Promotional Playoffs… – Tournament to conclude January 6 Kaieteur Sports – Undefeated Slingerz Football Club (FC) dominated their way into the KFC Elite League...
Read More
MCYS/NSC to distribute assistance packages to core sports

MCYS/NSC to distribute assistance packages to...

Dec 31, 2023

Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket Academy

Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket...

Dec 31, 2023

New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo is we own” Wakenaam Day of Sports

New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo...

Dec 31, 2023

GGA continues development programs as 2024 draws near

GGA continues development programs as 2024 draws...

Dec 31, 2023

Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]