Phase Two of Mazaruni Prison rehabilitation project almost completed

Kaieteur News – Ongoing construction works on phase two of the Mazaruni Prison rehabilitation project will conclude shortly as works on the new structure are 85 percent completed.

This is according to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), which noted that the project forms part of one of its major developments for the year 2023.

The Prison Service on Saturday stated that the Government of Guyana has taken a serious approach to address the long-term needs of the security sector in terms of modernising correctional facilities and implementing programmes aimed at transforming the lives of inmates. The agency noted that this year, the government allocated $5.5 billion to prisons and that the allocation forms part of the government’s vision of creating a safe and conducive environment for the prison service staff and inmates.

According to the GPS, during the course of the year, out of its five prisons locations, the Lusignan, New Amsterdam and Mazaruni Prisons benefited significantly as it relates to building upgrades.

Highlighting some of these upgrades, the Prison Service said rehabilitation of the Mazaruni Prison is a pivotal project aimed at enhancing the correctional infrastructure and that this project has reached 85 percent completion. The works undertaken on this phase of the project costs over $700 million.

At the Mazaruni Prison, works have been ongoing on the extension of ten living quarters dedicated to the prison officers, valued at over G$89 million and currently this more than 95 percent of this project is completed. The Prison Service noted that the construction of the prison’s fence is currently at 95 percent completed and this is being done at a cost of over G$66 million.

With regard to the New Amsterdam Prison, the GPS highlighted that some $`.7 billion has been injected to enhance the facility to improve living conditions for inmates.

The Prison Service noted that the multi-billion-dollar project is divided into ten lots with significant works commenced on Lots two, four, and five.

Briefly, the Prison Service detailed that Lot 2 involves the construction of male and female living quarters and this stands at a cost of over $114 million, Lot 4 is the reconstruction of the Officer’s Sports Club which cost over $50 million, Lot 5 it noted, focuses on the construction of the Reception Building, with a budget of over $413 million.

Notably, Lot 1 of the project involves the construction of a Senior Officers’ Living Quarters and this work is in the mobilisation phase, Lot 3 involves the construction of the kitchen and a storage bond, while Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9 encompass critical aspects such as the infirmary annex, an overhead storage tank, a treatment plant, reconstruction of solitary and cell blocks, and a training facility for inmates in Lot 10. These works are currently in its mobilization stage, the agency mentioned.

As it related to the Lusignan Prison, the GPS shared that the government has made provisions to further expand the Lusignan prison to ensure greater capacity.

In 2022, more than $3 Billion was spent on the Lusignan prison facility to allow upgrades and expansions which are also ongoing. Upgrades to the facility include six new state-of-the-art prisons, and three of those facilities have been completed which now accommodate close to 1000 inmates.

Also the works at the Lusignan Prison includes a vocational school where inmates will undergo training to mitigate recidivism and upscale skill sets. Importantly, upgrades to the facility also include a female prison, living quarters for staff, Infirmary Annex, a new headquarters building and the construction of the outer perimeter fence.