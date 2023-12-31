New Year’s Resolutions to add to your list

By Davina Bagot

Waterfalls Magazine – As the year winds down, we often find ourselves drafting resolutions to make the year ahead more progressive.

A key element of New Year’s resolutions that is often left out is reflection of the past year. Reflecting on what you have achieved as well as some bad choices made and the overall turnout of the 12 months you had to reach certain goals, is critical to planning your year ahead.

Some people are reluctant to set goals or even resolutions, but the truth is that, failing to prepare is preparing to fail! After reflecting on the past year, I’m certain you would have at least three things you want to add to your New Year’s Resolution list. Here are a few you may consider adding to your list:

Visit somewhere you have never visited

Traveling helps to ease tension and helps one to relax, especially if you are fond of the outdoors. Guyana is full of breathtaking scenery and beautiful resorts across the country. In the New Year aim to visit new places.

Drink more water

A good investment for the year ahead is an attractive water bottle, the ones with the measurement that helps you keep track of the water you consume.

Water is more important to our bodies than we know, especially in today’s world where the climate is heating up. In 2024, try to use more water!

Invest or save a portion of each pay cheque

In Guyana we like to say, “save up a little for the rainy days”. Saving part of your monthly, weekly or fortnightly cheques or investing same can help you prepare for a bigger goal, like purchasing a new car or buying a house. The small deposit into a puzzling cup can amount to more than you might even know.

Try not to buy stuff you don’t need

Adults usually find themselves shopping for items that may not be necessarily needed.

By trying to avoid this in the year ahead, you can focus more on funding the priority areas such as grocery or rent, or even savings!

Visit the dentist regularly

A very important part of hygiene is oral health. In the year ahead prioritize regular visits to the dentist to ensure you take care of your teeth by brushing and flossing daily and using mouth wash.

Let go of hurt and grudges

Sometimes letting go of the hurt caused by loved ones can be difficult and takes time.

In the new year make a conscious decision to let go of hurts and grudges with family, friends, work mates or school colleagues.

Keep in touch with people that matter

Life can be busy, full of unexpected events, chores and responsibilities. We all know a person or two who only call when they need something. Many of us lost dear ones this year; try to stay in touch to avoid living with regrets.

Find a new hobby

Tired of the same list of hobbies? Try new things, and challenge yourself to get out of your comfort zone and add a new hobby to your list.

Make more meals at home

In the year ahead, try to cook more of your meals at home. Not only can you make sure it’s safer for consumption and would avoid food poisoning, but you would also save a pretty penny.

Avoid people with negative energy

Our environment can sometimes be clogged with negative energy emanating from people who are bitter towards life and find a reason to complain about everything! This can affect your mental health and drain your energy as you try to share a word of encouragement.

If you find yourself feeling down after an emotional movie or television series, try to keep away from those and reach for the comedy or action genre instead.

Make your bed every morning

A simple every morning chore that can transform the look of your entire bedroom, is simply making the bed. Be sure to add this to your list of New Year’s resolutions for 2024!

Make time for yourself at least once a month

At least once a month, do something that makes you happy. Go to the movies, take yourself to dinner, get a haircut or your nails done. Remember to take care of you because no one else truly can!