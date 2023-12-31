New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo is we own” Wakenaam Day of Sports

Kaieteur Sports – New Doctor’s Clinic has thrown its suppport the Wakenaam Cricket Academy Day of Sports which is slated for this weekend at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

CEO of the entity, Mr. Satyendra Khemraj has always shown the willingness to support and encourage such activities that will benefit the people of Guyana.

Mr. Khemraj made a monetary contribution to the organisers yesterday and said he is looking forward to a competitive and successful event. The event is being held under the theme ‘Essequibo is we own”.

The proceedings commenced yesterday with a T10 cricket tournament and a dominoes competition followed by volleyball and a football 7-a-side tournament.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the development of cricket in Wakenaam.

Teams Cricket- Wakenaam Academy – Golcharran Chulai, Gladewin Henry, Shahid Mohamed, Nazaam Mohamed, Trivel Evans, Tomesh Persaud, Justin Dowlin, Bomesh Lall, Kumesh Sudin, Jerry Melvile, Dennis Courtman, Aarav Sukram and Devendra Hansraj.

Wakenaam Masters- Mustak Mohamed, Siddiq Mohamed, Navishaul Pooran, Wazir Khan, Imran Khan, Vijay Persaud, Ajay Ghansam, Ronnie Gangaram, Oyono Sampson, Tom Singh, Khemraj Surujpaul and Abdool Salim.

Wakenaam Allstars – Seon Venture, Cleon Venture, Jaggernauth Manbodh, Beesham Moses, Varounie Sasepaul, Varun Pooran, Heera Sukram, Mahase Ramnarine, Saif Hussain, David Chalittar and Bradley Whyte.