Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Dec 31, 2023 Sports

KFC Elite League Promotional Playoffs…

– Tournament to conclude January 6

Kaieteur Sports – Undefeated Slingerz Football Club (FC) dominated their way into the KFC Elite League Promotional Playoff final after an impressive 3-0 triumph over Winners Connection FC at Eve Leary ground.

Simeon Moore emerged as the hero on Friday evening, scoring twice to secure the first spot for the Vergenoegen-based team.

Meanwhile, Monedderlust Connection FC showcased their strength by defeating Georgetown’s Beacon FC 4-1, finalising the teams for the championship clash.

The semi-final between Slingerz FC and Winners Connection turned into a one-sided affair, with Moore stealing the spotlight with two exceptional goals in the first half. His strikes in the 26th and 45+3 minutes established Slingerz’ dominance. Bryan Wharton added to the scoreline, seizing an opportunity on the left wing and delivering a sensational goal, sealing a 3-0 victory for Vergenoegen’s side.

Slingerz striker put forth another comprehensive performance in the semifinal round against Winners Connection

Despite several attempts, Slingerz defenders held firm, earning a well-deserved win.

Monedderlust’s semi-final clash with Beacon United was a high intensity battle in the opening minutes.

In another thrilling encounter, table-toppers Beacon FC (Georgetown) faced a fierce challenge from Monedderlust Connection, marred by goalkeeper Simon Emanuel’s controversial exit in the 30th minute due to a handling offense within the box, resulting in the referee having to issue him a red card. The deadlock broke with Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams netting the first goal for Beacon FC in the 33rd minute. Kevin Cottoy quickly equalized five minutes later. Dominic Nelson’s own-goal shifted the lead to Monedderlust at 2-1, but Terrence Lewis of Monedderlust FC netted the third goal in the 53rd minute. The lead mounted further to 4-1 with Teron Delph’s stunning goal, securing Monedderlust’s place in the finals.

The GFF Promotional Playoff will culminate on January 6 at the same venue, determining the team advancing directly to the esteemed 2024 Elite League Season Six championship.

