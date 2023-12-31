Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket Academy

– Cost Cutter Supermarket, Discount Store on board

Kaieteur Sports – CEO of Khan’s Enterprise Saeed Khan (Rocky) has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Academy Day of Sports which is slated for this weekend at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Mr Khan, one of the main contractors in region three has always shown a positive and willingness to encourage and support any activity that will benefit the people of the island amongst other ventures that support the people of Guyana in all.

Mr. Khan made a monetary contribution to the organisers yesterday. He said that he is happy to be part of the event which was held under the theme ‘Essequibo is we own”.

The proceedings commenced with a T10 cricket tournament and a dominoes competition followed by volleyball and a football 7-a-side tournament.

Cost Cutter Supermarket and Discount Store have also thrown their support behind the event. Representatives of both entities have expressed their gratitude for being part of the event.

Proceedings from the event will go towards the development of cricket in Wakenaam. Organiser Zaheer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the sponsors.