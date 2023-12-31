Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket Academy

Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – CEO of Khan’s Enterprise Saeed Khan (Rocky) has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Academy Day of Sports which is slated for this weekend at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.
Mr Khan, one of the main contractors in region three has always shown a positive and willingness to encourage and support any activity that will benefit the people of the island amongst other ventures that support the people of Guyana in all.
Mr. Khan made a monetary contribution to the organisers yesterday. He said that he is happy to be part of the event which was held under the theme ‘Essequibo is we own”.
The proceedings commenced with a T10 cricket tournament and a dominoes competition followed by volleyball and a football 7-a-side tournament.
Cost Cutter Supermarket and Discount Store have also thrown their support behind the event. Representatives of both entities have expressed their gratitude for being part of the event.
Proceedings from the event will go towards the development of cricket in Wakenaam. Organiser Zaheer Mohamed expressed gratitude to the sponsors.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 31, 2023KFC Elite League Promotional Playoffs… – Tournament to conclude January 6 Kaieteur Sports – Undefeated Slingerz Football Club (FC) dominated their way into the KFC Elite League...
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – The biggest winner in St Vincent on the 14th December was not Guyana or Venezuela. The “Argyle Declaration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]