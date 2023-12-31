Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Govt. to spend $132M to build mortuaries at Fort Wellington, West Demerara hospitals

Dec 31, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has set aside some $132 million to construct mortuaries at the Fort Wellington Hospital in Region Five and at the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three.

The projects were revealed at a recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where it was disclosed that the works slated for Fort Wellington is estimated to cost $59,512,504, while at West Demerara it is pegged at $$72,901,794.

At an end of the year press conference on Friday, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said this year the ministry undertook upgrading works at a number of regional hospital mortuaries due to their deplorable condition.

“So we have upgraded mortuaries in Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 and 10 and so this is a program we have to upgrade these facilities and not only the mortuaries but if we need to do post mortems at these facilities we would now be able to do those,” he had mentioned.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Consultancy services for construction, supervision of the Mabaruma and Morawhanna Stellings (Lot 2).

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of mortuary at Fort Wellington Hospital

Supply, delivery and installation of an Endoscopy Machine

Construction of mortuary at West Demerara Regional Hospital

Ministry of Home Affairs

Completion of Ruimveldt wharf, Region Four

Ministry of Agriculture

The supply and delivery of water pumps for the Onverwagt Prawn Project

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and delivery of Solar PV equipment, standalone LED street lamps & electrical items for GEA – Lots 1-7.

