Govt. to spend $132M to build mortuaries at Fort Wellington, West Demerara hospitals

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has set aside some $132 million to construct mortuaries at the Fort Wellington Hospital in Region Five and at the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three.
The projects were revealed at a recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where it was disclosed that the works slated for Fort Wellington is estimated to cost $59,512,504, while at West Demerara it is pegged at $$72,901,794.
At an end of the year press conference on Friday, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said this year the ministry undertook upgrading works at a number of regional hospital mortuaries due to their deplorable condition.
“So we have upgraded mortuaries in Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 8 and 10 and so this is a program we have to upgrade these facilities and not only the mortuaries but if we need to do post mortems at these facilities we would now be able to do those,” he had mentioned.
