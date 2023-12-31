Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ex-cop found with assault rifle, ammo in East La Penitence – Police

Dec 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Following a chase, police on Saturday morning arrested an ex-cop who was seen moments earlier by the lawmen holding an assault rifle in East La Penitence on Saturday morning.

According to the police, around 10:15 hrs. on Saturday, ranks were on mobile patrol on Freeman Street, East La Penitence, when they saw the man standing on a bridge, holding an AR-15 rifle in his hand and a pink and gray haversack on his back.

On seeing the ranks, the man ran away, the police gave chase and subsequently apprehended him. The man was found with the assault rifle with a magazine containing 19, live .223 ammunition rounds and one. 223 spent shell.

In the man’s haversack was a Glock 9mm pistol with magazine without ammunition. In addition, he had a .32 magazine without ammunition.

The 23-year-old, unemployed man of East La Penitence is presently in custody assisting with investigations, police said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

FINAL PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR 2023 – Special Programme – Dec 29, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ONE CHRISTMAS WISH

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Monedderlust FC to face unbeaten Slingerz FC for League ticket

Dec 31, 2023

KFC Elite League Promotional Playoffs… – Tournament to conclude January 6 Kaieteur Sports – Undefeated Slingerz Football Club (FC) dominated their way into the KFC Elite League...
Read More
MCYS/NSC to distribute assistance packages to core sports

MCYS/NSC to distribute assistance packages to...

Dec 31, 2023

Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket Academy

Khan’s Enterprise supports Wakenaam Cricket...

Dec 31, 2023

New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo is we own” Wakenaam Day of Sports

New Doctor’s Clinic backs “Essequibo...

Dec 31, 2023

GGA continues development programs as 2024 draws near

GGA continues development programs as 2024 draws...

Dec 31, 2023

Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

Spankhurst wins Horse of the year 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]