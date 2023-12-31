Ex-cop found with assault rifle, ammo in East La Penitence – Police

Kaieteur News – Following a chase, police on Saturday morning arrested an ex-cop who was seen moments earlier by the lawmen holding an assault rifle in East La Penitence on Saturday morning.

According to the police, around 10:15 hrs. on Saturday, ranks were on mobile patrol on Freeman Street, East La Penitence, when they saw the man standing on a bridge, holding an AR-15 rifle in his hand and a pink and gray haversack on his back.

On seeing the ranks, the man ran away, the police gave chase and subsequently apprehended him. The man was found with the assault rifle with a magazine containing 19, live .223 ammunition rounds and one. 223 spent shell.

In the man’s haversack was a Glock 9mm pistol with magazine without ammunition. In addition, he had a .32 magazine without ammunition.

The 23-year-old, unemployed man of East La Penitence is presently in custody assisting with investigations, police said.