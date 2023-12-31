Ex-cop found with assault rifle, ammo in East La Penitence – Police

Latest update December 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Following a chase, police on Saturday morning arrested an ex-cop who was seen moments earlier by the lawmen holding an assault rifle in East La Penitence on Saturday morning.
According to the police, around 10:15 hrs. on Saturday, ranks were on mobile patrol on Freeman Street, East La Penitence, when they saw the man standing on a bridge, holding an AR-15 rifle in his hand and a pink and gray haversack on his back.
On seeing the ranks, the man ran away, the police gave chase and subsequently apprehended him. The man was found with the assault rifle with a magazine containing 19, live .223 ammunition rounds and one. 223 spent shell.
In the man’s haversack was a Glock 9mm pistol with magazine without ammunition. In addition, he had a .32 magazine without ammunition.
The 23-year-old, unemployed man of East La Penitence is presently in custody assisting with investigations, police said.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 31, 2023KFC Elite League Promotional Playoffs… – Tournament to conclude January 6 Kaieteur Sports – Undefeated Slingerz Football Club (FC) dominated their way into the KFC Elite League...
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – The biggest winner in St Vincent on the 14th December was not Guyana or Venezuela. The “Argyle Declaration... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]