Chronicle photographer sent on leave over sexual harassment allegations

Kaieteur News – A senior photographer attached to the Guyana Chronicle was sent on leave by the management of the newspaper after one of his colleagues reported to the Alberttown Police Station that he sexually assaulted her twice in December.

The Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) in a statement on Saturday, said the alleged incidents, which are reported to have taken place on December 22, 2023, and on December 27, 2023, were brought to the attention of the company’s management on the afternoon of Friday, December 29, 2023, – after a police report was made at the Alberttown Police Station.

The lodging of a formal complaint led to the arrest of the male employee, the GNNL said.

On becoming aware, the GNNL said it promptly initiated an internal inquiry. “Furthermore, the company has fully cooperated with the Guyana Police Force in their investigation. Additionally, the male employee was immediately sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation,” the company said.

It noted that it places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of our employees, and we are dedicated to conducting a comprehensive and equitable investigation into this issue.

The company remains dedicated to nurturing a workplace culture that prioritizes respect, equality, and safety for all employees, the GNNL said adding that it will maintain our commitment of full cooperation with the authorities.

Reports are that the photographer was released on bail on Friday night.