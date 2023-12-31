Budget for community roads alone this year larger than entire 2019 infrastructure allocation – Edghill

Kaieteur News – Funds allocated by the Ministry of Public Works this year for community roads alone exceed the entire infrastructure budget in 2019.

This was revealed by the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill during his end of year press conference on Friday. During his two-hour long interaction with the media at the Ministry’s Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown office, the subject Minister provided a detailed account of the progress registered this year by the respective agencies under his remit.

In his opening remarks, the Works Minister told members of the press that a total of 87 percent of the total budgetary allocation, inclusive of supplementary funding has been expended.

He said the total budget amounted to $193,430,299,114 this year; additionally, some $168,489,333,818 in projects have been implemented up to noon of December 29, 2023. Edghill noted that the majority of the incomplete works are foreign- funded programmes.

The Works Minister said that for the fiscal year 2023, a whopping 2852 projects were managed by the ministry. He did not provide statistics for the previous year but boasted that this year’s budget for community roads alone exceed the entire 2019 budget of the then Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

According to Edghill, “In 2023, the Ministry of Public Works managed 2852 projects…the budget for one item, miscellaneous roads is larger than the entire ministry’s budget in 2019; so the growth of our portfolio here at the Ministry of Public Works is multiplied times over because while the entire budget as of 2019 was about $38B, this year miscellaneous roads alone was $56 B.”

Several agencies, including the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), Works Services Group (WSG), Asphalt Plant, Canawaima Ferry Service, Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC), Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI) and Transport and Harbours are among the major organizations managed by the ministry.

Later in his presentation, Edghill revealed that a total of 359 kilometers (km) of miscellaneous and urban roads, 349.3 km and 9.9 km respectively were done by the government entity.

The Works Minister’s comments on the significant growth in infrastructure budget for road projects come at a time when Guyanese have been complaining of the high cost of living. Citizens often argue that “roads and bridges” cannot satisfy their hunger, yet the government of Guyana remains committed to a massive infrastructure transformation of the country.

Earlier this month, Kaieteur News reported that the grass-roots women’s organization Red Thread decried the position taken by government as Guyanese continue to live in poverty despite the revenue earned from the oil and gas sector.

During a radio programme on 99.1/ 99.5 FM, Halima Khan, a senior member of the body said, “Nothing has trickled down to the poor class people, because all these billions that we are getting yes the roads, the school building, bridges and stuff like that, people can’t eat road, they can’t eat bridges, they can’t eat schools.”

She added, “People are still suffering although we have oil. The country have oil, nah we.”

Currently, ExxonMobil, the operator of the Stabroek Block is producing an average 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) at three oil projects, Liza One, Liza Two and Payara. Production is expected to reach 620,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2024.

To date, Guyana has received just over US$3 billion from the sector since production activities commenced. Meanwhile, the country has so far injected approximately US$1.6B in oil money into the national budget since 2022.