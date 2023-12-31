‘Angie’s Designs Gy’- an immigrant story of starting a business while navigating cultural differences

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – From a young age, Angela Caroline Devera-Persaud always had an eye for all things artistic. Not letting her love for art go to waste, back in 2019 she took the bold step of opening up her own arts and crafts business. Angela originally hails from neighbouring Venezuela before migrating with her family to Guyana who are Guyanese migrated some years ago.

Her business called ‘Angie’s Designs Gy’ offers arts and crafts items/services such as hand painted t-shirts and baby onesies, canvas, crocs, cups, necklaces, bracelets, keychains, makeup brushes, makeup bag and face painting services just to mention a few.

In 2019, when the business launched, Angela said she started off with items like handmade painted t-shirts banners and bags and then as time went by, she expanded into creating other products.

Over the four years of being in operation, the 26-year-old explained that the support for her work has been high and low, due to the fact most of the products are made only by her. She said she is grateful for the support even though she endured the language barrier of having to learn English.

The young woman said being in the place she is in today and having seen her business blossom, was not an easy one at all. She related that for starters it was difficult since she was the only one working and had to fulfill different tasks. She added that another challenge is the “barrier of culture and language, whereas some people do not understand the hard work that artist have and for that reason, it’s hard for them to pay the price of the items.”

Angela said having dealt with that she tried to stay focus and motivate herself in achieving her targets. She noted briefly too that the COVID-19 pandemic which hit in 2020 indeed affected her operations, because at that time persons were not making any purchases. “I was affected just as many other businesses. After that I had to start over from scratch,” she recalled.

Working on expanding and improving her business as the days go by, Angela commented that “the long-term goal really is to one day be able to own a store,” which she said she would properly get to showcase her works.

On the path of fulfilling her own dreams, Angela is of the view that young entrepreneurs have a role in society whereby through their innovation and business ideas, they encourage younger ones to do the same. “Our role is important to encourage other young ones to follow their dreams and conquer it once they trust and believe in themselves,” she said.

When asked what she thinks can be done locally to put the spotlight on small businesses, she mentioned that there should be events hosted at least monthly where entrepreneurs can go and showcase their works.

Anyone interested in utilizing Angela’s services can reach out to her via telephone numbers (592) 622-5117/612-6522.