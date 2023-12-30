‘UK vessel poses no risk to any neighbouring country’- Public Works Minister

Kaieteur News – The British patrol vessel deployed to Guyana poses no risk to any neighbouring country.

This assurance was signaled by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill during his end of year press conference hosted at the Ministry’s Wight’s Lane, Kingston, Georgetown office on Friday.

According to him, “The UK (United Kingdom) Patrol or the UK vessel visiting and in Guyana’s waters is no risk to any mariner, any neighbouring country or anyone operating in the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone).”

Edghill explained that the vessel’s presence in Guyana is nothing more than the “normal country-to-country collaboration”.

In fact, he said Guyana has had similar interactions with countries such as Chile, Mexico, the United States of America (USA) and the French in the past. To this end, Edghill pointed out that permission has been granted by “the executive” arm in Guyana for the vessel to grace these shores.

The Minister’s comments come on the heels of concerns stemming from the vessel’s deployment to Guyana amid a border dispute with neighbouring Venezuela.

The country is claiming two thirds of this country’s mineral-rich territory known as Essequibo. The matter is pending resolution by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On December 24, this newspaper reported that the UK is preparing to send a warship to Guyana in a show of diplomatic and military support for the former British colony.

Subsequently, Bloomberg reported that Venezuela has decided to deploy more than 5,000 soldiers on its eastern Caribbean coast.

“Venezuela has the right to defend itself, to tranquility, to peace,” the President, Nicolás Maduro said Thursday on state TV, while accusing Guyana of violating an agreement signed two weeks ago to continue talks over the oil-rich territory without the use of arms. “We do not accept provocations, threats from anything or anyone.”

President Maduro said, “I have ordered the activation of a joint action of the entire Bolivarian National Military Armed Force on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic Facade, a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against the peace and sovereignty of our country.”

On Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo also commented that Guyana has no hostile intentions towards the country. In fact, he underscored Guyana’s support for the December 14 Argyle ‘Peace’ Declaration, emphasising the country’s commitment to non-interference with Venezuela.

“We don’t have any plan to take offensive actions against Venezuela…” Jagdeo said during his press conference on Thursday. Jagdeo explained that the HMS Trent – an offshore patrol vessel, is part of Guyana building its defensive capability. “Whatever we do here is routine and it has been long planned…not necessarily to fight wars but to police better our exclusive economic zone and our territorial integrity and sovereignty. So we respect the Argyle declaration and President (Nicolás) Maduró needs to understand this,” the Vice President continued.

While in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, both countries signed a joint declaration in which they, among other things, agreed that they will not, directly or indirectly threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States.

They also committed to the pursuance of good neighbourliness, peaceful coexistence, and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean.