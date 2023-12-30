Tournament to conclude Saturday January 6th as quarter-finals unfold today

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali One Guyana Region #10 King and Queen of the Sand Football

Kaieteur Sports – The Tournament, which is the initiative of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali vision of “ONE GUYANA” bringing Guyanese of all ethnicity to come together as one using sports as a vehicle to help in achieving this objective, will conclude on Saturday January 6th 2024 and not Sunday 7th January as was previously reported. This is due to a prior engagement of the Patron of the tournament, President Irfaan Ali, as was relayed by the organisers.

The tournament will see quarterfinal matches being contested at the PPP-C Linden office compound today from 19:00hrs.

The tournament, which got underway on December 8, 2023 and concludes January 6th, 2024 inside the PPP-C Linden office compound, is organized and coordinated by Mr. Aubrey “Shanghai” Major and Mr. Collin “BL” Aaron in a Round-Robin / Knockout format featuring 24 Male and 8 Female teams.

The King segment, divided into eight groups of three teams with two teams qualifying for the knockout phase, while the Queen segment sees the teams playing each other and the top four qualify for the Semi-Finals.

The King of the Sand has reached its quarter-finals phase and today’s match-ups will see: – At – 19:30hrs – Pro Baller vs DC Ballers

– 20:20hrs – Gorillas vs YMCA

– 21:10hrs – LA Ballers vs Presidential

– 22:00hrs – High Flyers vs Platinum

While the Queen of the Sand final group match opens proceedings at 19:00hrs with Hururu vs Rockstone.

The tournament continues for both categories on Wednesday January 3, 2024 with the Semifinals and the Grand Finale to crown His Excellency The President – KING and QUEEN of the SAND event on Saturday January 6, 2024.