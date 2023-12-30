The more of the same each year

Kaieteur News – We are tiptoeing to the end of the year. Strangely things have slowed down since Christmas. It look as if the entire economy still stale-booze from the indulgences over the holidays. Traffic thin and business slow over the past week.

Trying to figure out the meaning of life than we were last year. To many also we gan be making the same resolutions we made over the past five years, the chief one of which is to lose weight and exercise more. Perhaps if we exercise our mouths less, we might reach the target we set ourselves.

For some, the end of the year brings with it a heavy heart, a reminder of the loved ones we’ve lost along the way. It’s a time when the ghosts of Christmas past come knocking, armed with memories that tug at our heartstrings like a toddler. But in the spirit of the New Year, we must cling to hope like a lifebuoy.

We must be optimistic like some of we politicians does mek promise. But regardless of all dem resolutions we make, we are as stubborn as a cat that refuses to learn from its past mistakes. We’ll approach the New Year with the same wide-eyed wonder as a toddler presented with a new toy, conveniently forgetting the mess we made of the last one.

We gan miss the same opportunities that we missed last year. And we will get excited by the New Year just as we did last year. The more things change, the more they are the same.

But what other options we have other than greeting the New Year with open arms and a healthy dose of skepticism, because who knows, maybe this will be the year we finally figure it all out or maybe not.

Talk Half! Leff Half!