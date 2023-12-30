Security Guard on $140k bail for robbing man at knifepoint

Kaieteur News – A twenty-one-year-old security guard of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on Friday was granted bail in the sum of $140,000 after he allegedly robbed a man of a mobile phone and cash totaling $150,000 at knifepoint.

The accused, Samuel Archibald, is accused of robbing Jatendra Jai Kissoon of a Samsung A21 mobile phone on December 27, 2023, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, valued $40,000 and, $110,000 in cash.

Archibald made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution made no objection to bail.

Archibald is scheduled to return to court on February 9, 2024.