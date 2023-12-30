Repeat offender on $3.7M bail for two counts of armed robbery

Latest update December 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man, who is no stranger to the court, was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $3,700,000, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer two armed robbery charges between November 29, 2023 and December 20, 2023.
Dillion English, a father of three from Rasville, Georgetown appeared before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charges were read to him. He was charged with two counts of Robbery Under Arm (RUA).
English was not required to plea to the indictable charges.
It is alleged that on December 20, 2023 at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, in the company of others, whilst armed with a firearm, he reportedly robbed Rudolph Yard of his gold jewellery valued $540,000, and $167,000 cash, totaling the sum of $707,000. In addition, on November 29, 2023, at Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, in the company of another, whilst armed with a firearm, English allegedly robbed Qui Lin of $8M in cash.
Notably, the accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Clyde Forde, who noted that his client does not have a passport, and due to that, he is not a flight risk. The attorney then requested bail in a reasonable sum.
The prosecution objected to bail noting that at the time when the defendant was being apprehended, he attempted to relieve the arresting officer of his gun. In the process, he was shot on his left calf.
The prosecution told the court that English is no stranger to the law and has committed similar offences pointing to his release from prison last year after serving three years.
Notwithstanding the prosecution’s presentation, the Magistrate reminded that the offences allegedly committed by English are bailable noting further that the court has to take into account the seriousness of the offences, the quantity of stolen items and the fact that a gun was used.
To this end, English was granted $700,000 bail for the first charge which states he robbed a man of his gold jewellery and cash, and for the second charge, where he stole $8M in cash, he was granted bail in the sum of $3M.
English is required to report every Friday to the Ruimveldt Police Station.
The matter was adjourned to February 9, 2024.
