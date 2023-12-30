Ramdhani/GBA Badminton 3-day camp spiked off Thursday

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana/Canada Badminton star Narayan Ramdhani will be facilitating the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) ongoing 3-day Camp at the National Gymnasium.

The three day event, which started Thursday, spikes off from 13:00h to 16:00h and will target potential players aged from as young as 5-25; with emphasis being placed by the GBA on churning out the next batch of stars.

Day one already shows immense promise as a number of players turned up to unlock their next skill level on their path to becoming full-fledged Badminton players, via learning from arguably Guyana’s best in Ramdhani.