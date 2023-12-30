Latest update December 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Mechanic on $50,000 bail for attempted robbery

Dec 30, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A twenty-one-year-old mechanic of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, on Friday was granted $50,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer an attempted felony under arms charge.

John Christian made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on December 25, 2023, at Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, whilst in company of others, Christian attempted to rob Delton Amsterdam, whilst armed with a steel rod.

Christian pleaded not guilty. The prosecution had no objection to bail being granted but requested that there be conditions attached.

Following the request, Senior Magistrate Bess granted the accused bail. In consideration of the offence being allegedly being committed at about 12:20hrs on the day in question, the magistrate set a curfew for the accused of no later than 19:00hrs.

Should Christian breach the curfew, he would be remanded to prison. He is also required to report to the Alberttown Police Station on the first day of every month.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 9, 2024.

