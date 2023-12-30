Man wanted for armed robberies; other offences nabbed during Police raid

Latest update December 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested 25-year-old Kevon Ridley who was wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies as well as the discharging a loaded firearm at Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust on December 23, 2023.
Reports are that the raid was conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) “under the clock” in the Stabroek Market area.
Ridley who also goes by the alias ‘Arthur’ is a resident of Albouystown. Police said that the man was found with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis.
The man was told of the offence, cautioned, and arrested. The young man was escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where the suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 18 grams.
Ridley remains in custody at the Brickdam Police Station.
ONE CHRISTMAS WISH
Dec 30, 2023– GDF FC to tackle Western Tigers in grand Finale Kaieteur Sports – Get ready for the highly anticipated Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Cup final, scheduled for January 1...
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 30, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – During his address to a recent event hosted by the Private Sector Commission, President Irfaan Ali... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]