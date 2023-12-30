Man wanted for armed robberies; other offences nabbed during Police raid

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested 25-year-old Kevon Ridley who was wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies as well as the discharging a loaded firearm at Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust on December 23, 2023.

Reports are that the raid was conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) “under the clock” in the Stabroek Market area.

Ridley who also goes by the alias ‘Arthur’ is a resident of Albouystown. Police said that the man was found with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The man was told of the offence, cautioned, and arrested. The young man was escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where the suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 18 grams.

Ridley remains in custody at the Brickdam Police Station.